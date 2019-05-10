Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Palmer-Brown, Alvarado, and more

NAC Breda need two wins in their final two matches to avoid relegation to the Eerste Divisie.

Manchester City loanee Erik Palmer-Brown will look to help his side to wins in final matches against Heerenveen and FC Zwolle. Palmer-Brown has 16 league appearances to his name this campaign as he continues seeking first-team minutes. The 22-year-old missed Breda’s 4-0 loss to Feyenoord on April 24th due to a knee injury suffered three days prior. Breda took points from both Heerenveen and FC Zwolle earlier this season and Palmer-Brown will hope to help the side do the impossible before he returns to England.

Elsewhere, Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa take on Liga MX heavyweights Monterrey in the second leg of their league quarterfinal tie. Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge take on Genk, while Duane Holmes and Derby County entertain Leeds United in the EFL Championship Playoffs. Timothy Weah and Celtic will seek bragging rights as they host Glasgow rivals Rangers.

Romain Gall and Malmo host Elfsborg on Sunday, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund need a win against Fortuna Dusseldorf, and Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen take on Arminia Bielefeld.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream and Fulham face Newcastle United on Sunday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Southampton on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT for Newcastle United.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Leeds United on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE PLAYOFFS

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Portsmouth on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Mainz on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Freiburg on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Heidenheim on Sunday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines and FC Zwickau face SG on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Haji Wright and Schalke U-23’s face RW Ahlen on Sunday.

Chris Gloster and Hannover U-23’s face Eintracht Norderstedt on Sunday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin U-23’s face Lok Leipzig on Friday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Alex Mendez and Freiburg face Augsburg on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Mainz on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanes, Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Osnabruck on Saturday.

Max Rugova and Nuremberg face Stuttgarter Kickers on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Monterrey on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Club Tijuana on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante B face Espanyol B on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face FC Groningen on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Heerenveen on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Heracles Almelo on Sunday.

u-19 eredivisie

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face NEC/Oss U-19 on Saturday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Genk on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Zulte-Waregem on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Brondby on Monday.

Mike Lansing and Aalborg face Aarhus on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face Vejle on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Rangers on Sunday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell face St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Aberdeen on Friday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United are off until playoffs on Tuesday, May 14th.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Elfsborg on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Flyeralarm Admira on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Jeonbuk on Sunday.