Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, Horvath, and more

The Bundesliga title will be decided this weekend as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both aim for wins in their final matches of the season.

Christian Pulisic has yet to lift a league title in his Dortmund career but could end on a high with a win paired with Bayern dropping points on Saturday. Pulisic found the back of the net in Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf last weekend in what was the 20-year-old’s final home match before he departs for Chelsea.

Dortmund take on rivals Borussia Monchengladbach while Bayern Munich hosts Eintracht Frankfurt. All four sides side in the top six heading into this weekend’s matches.

Elsewhere, Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge take on Antwerp on Sunday while Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk take on Cercle Brugge on Friday. Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams both look for positive endings to their league schedule. Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen sit two points clear of 16th place Ingolstadt in the 2. Bundesliga table, needing to aim for a win against Regensburg.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen on Saturday

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bobby Wood and Hannover on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg face Freiburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks is OUT for Wolfsburg.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Regensburg on Sunday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Hamburg on Sunday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face St. Pauli on Sunday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines and FC Zwickau face Preuben Munster on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Haji Wright and Schalke U-23’s face Westfalia Rhynern on Sunday.

Chris Gloster and Hannover U-23’s face Hamburg on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin U-23’s face Optik Rathenow on Saturday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Ulysses Llanez, Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg face Stuttgart on Monday.

Mexico

Liga MX

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Club America on Thursday and Sunday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante B face CD Ebro on Saturday.

Netherlands

u-19 eredivisie

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face AZ U-19 on Saturday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Antwerp on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Cercle Brugge on Friday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Odense on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face Vejle on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell face Livingston on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Celtic on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Inverness CT on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Kalmar on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Hartberg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Suwon Bluewings on Saturday.