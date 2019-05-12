Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Green, Mendez, and more

Julian Green helped Greuther Furth to a point on Sunday, scoring his fourth league goal of the season in a 1-1 draw at Erzgebirge Aue.

Green’s tally came in the 15th minute via a header from a corner kick. Maximilian Sauer sent in a cross which Green struck into the high center of the goal. The hosts would equalize just four minutes later and earn a point in the match. The point helped Furth guarantee safety in the 2. Bundesliga for next season with one match remaining.

Green finished the match with a 90% passing completion rate, seven won duels, and one successful clearance. The 23-year-old will aim to sign off of the domestic campaign on a positive note against St. Pauli next weekend.

Elsewhere, Alex Mendez scored for Freiburg U-19’s while Sebastian Soto also found the back of the net. Andrija Novakovich returned to the starting XI for Fortuna Sittard while Erik Palmer-Brown could not help NAC Breda from being relegated. Christian Pulisic scored in his final home match for Borussia Dortmund. Joe Gyau and Duisburg also suffered relegation this weekend after a 4-3 home loss.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre dressed but did not play in Fulham’s 4-0 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Emerson Hyndman dressed but did not play in Bournemouth’s 5-3 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Danny Williams did not dress in Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Southampton on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT for Newcastle United.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Duane Holmes started and played 70 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 loss to Leeds United on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE PLAYOFFS

Lynden Gooch started and played 70 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Portsmouth on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Nuremberg’s 4-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played five minutes for Dusseldorf.

Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson dressed but did not play in Werder Bremen’s 1-0 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-0 loss to Mainz on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hannover’s 3-0 loss to Freiburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams did not dress (Injury) in RB Leipzig’s 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks is OUT for Wolfsburg.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten started and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 3-0 loss to Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Joe Gyau started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 4-3 loss to Heidenheim on Sunday. Duisburg was relegated with the loss.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines came off the bench and played 29 minutes in FC Zwickau’s 5-2 loss to SG on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Haji Wright did not dress in Schalke U-23’s 2-1 win over RW Ahlen on Sunday.

Chris Gloster and Hannover U-23’s face Eintracht Norderstedt on Sunday.

Jonathan Klinsmann started and played 90 minutes in Hertha Berlin U-23’s 2-0 loss to Lok Leipzig on Friday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Alex Mendez started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Freiburg’s 3-2 loss to Augsburg on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 4-1 win over Osnabruck on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 0-0 draw with Mainz on Saturday.

Michael Edwards started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Max Rugova dressed but did not play in Nuremberg ‘s 4-0 win over Stuttgarter Kickers on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress for Wolfsburg.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Monterrey on Sunday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 5-2 aggregate win over Club Tijuana on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 2-1 loss to Espanyol B on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 64 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 3-0 loss to FC Groningen on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in NAC Breda’s 2-1 loss to Heerenveen on Sunday. NAC Breda was relegated with the loss.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 5-4 win over Heracles Almelo on Sunday.

u-19 eredivisie

Richard Ledezma started and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 1-1 draw with NEC/Oss U-19 on Saturday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-2 win over Genk on Sunday. Horvath made zero saves.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 5-0 win over Zulte-Waregem on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Brondby on Monday.

Mike Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 2-0 loss to Aarhus on Sunday. Aalborg loses 3-0 on aggregate.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-0 loss to Vejle on Sunday.

Christian Cappis started and played 79 minutes for Hobro.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 73 minutes in Motherwell’s 2-0 loss to St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts 2-1 loss to Aberdeen on Friday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United are off until playoffs on Tuesday, May 14th.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Malmo’s 4-1 win over Elfsborg on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt did not dress in Rheindorf Altach’s 2-2 draw with Flyeralarm Admira on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud started and played 66 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 2-1 win over Jeonbuk on Sunday.