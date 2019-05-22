Araujo replaces Akinola on U.S. U-20 roster

Julian Araujo is headed to the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The L.A. Galaxy announced that Araujo has been included in Tab Ramos’ final squad for the tournament. Araujo will take the place of Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola who has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

🌍 World Cup bound.@julian__araujo is going to the #U20WC 👏🇺🇸 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 22, 2019

Araujo, 17, has made five appearances for the Galaxy this MLS season. He suffered his own injury in April but has returned for the Western Conference club. He also helped the U.S. U-20’s to a Concacaf U-20 Championship last November and featured in a pair of March friendlies with the U.S. U-23 MNT.

The U.S. will face Ukraine, Nigeria, and Qatar in Group D of the U-20 World Cup. Ramos’ side will face Ukraine in their group stage opener on Friday.