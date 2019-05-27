Aston Villa defeats Derby County, clinches Premier League promotion

For the first time since 2015-16, Aston Villa is back in the English Premier League.

The Villains edged Frank Lampard’s Derby County 2-1 on Monday in the EFL Championship Playoff Final at Wembley Stadium. Goals in each half helped Villa defeat the Rams and earn the final promotion place into England’s top-flight.

Anwar El Ghazi’s 44th-minute header put the Birmingham club in front before haltime. Ahmed El Mohamady’s cross to the backpost found El Ghazi, who beat Kelle Roos.

John McGinn doubled Villa’s lead in the 59th-minute, heading in his sixth goal of the season.

Martyn Waghorn’s close-range finish pulled a goal back for Derby in the 81st-minute but it wouldn’t be enough. Aston Villa returned to the Premier League where they will hope to make it a lengthy stay back.

American midfielder Duane Holmes missed the match for Derby due to a lack of fitness from a recent injury. Holmes made 32 appearances for the Rams this season in all competitions and is next supposed to join the U.S. Men’s National Team for a training camp.

Derby will remain in the EFL Championship for 2019-20 after reaching Monday’s Final via the playoffs.