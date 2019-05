Barcelona-Liverpool headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

UEFA Champions League semifinal second legs are set to take place this week with Barcelona’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool headlining action. Wednesday’s match will see Ajax host Tottenham in Amsterdam.

UEFA Europa League semifinal second legs are also prepared for this week with a pair of London clubs still remaining in the competition. Thursday’s games will see Arsenal visit Valencia while Chelsea hosts Eintracht Frankfurt.

The English Premier League has just one game this week though it will have a massive impact on the league table. Manchester City will be hosting Leicester on Monday in hopes of returning to the top before the final weekend.

Italy’s top flight is also in action this week with the lone game having implications on who will be in European competition next season as AC Milan competes for a Europa League spot. The Italian giants will host Bologna on Monday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams on Monday-Thursday:

Monday

English Premier League

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs Leicester City

Italian Serie A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs Bologna

Turkish Super Lig

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Trabzonspor vs Kayserispor

Concacaf u17 Championship

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Guatemala U17 vs USA U17

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – TNT – Liverpool vs Barcelona

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Nacional vs Cerro Porteño

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Zamora vs Atlético Mineiro

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – River Plate vs Internacional

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Alianza Lima vs Palestino

US Open Cup

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lakeland Tropics vs The Villages

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs Virginia United

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York RB III vs FC Motown

7:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Baltimore vs West Chester United

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – South Geogria Tormenta FC II vs Chattanooga Red Wolves

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bavarian vs Forward Madison

9:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Laredo Heat vs Brazos Valley

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County FC vs Golden State Force

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Académica vs El Farolito

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cal vs FCm Portland

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – TNT – Ajax vs Tottenham Hotspur

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United vs Toronto FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs LA Galaxy

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Impact

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Grêmio vs Universidad Católica

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Cruzeiro vs Emelec

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Huracán vs Deportivo Lara

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rosario Central vs Libertad

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Palmeiras vs San Lorenzo

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Peñarol vs Flamengo

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – LDU Quito vs San José

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Junior vs Melgar

USL Championship

10:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury FC vs New York Red Bulls II

8 p.m. – ESPN2 – Nashville SC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs Sacramento Republic FC

US Open Cup

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Erie Commodores vs Dayton Dutch Lions

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lansing Ignite vs Ann Arbor

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reading United vs Philadelphia Lone Star

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph vsSouth Georgia Tormenta FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Miami FC vs Florida Soccer Soldiers

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – NY Cosmos B vs Black Rock

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Little Rock Rangers vs NTX Rayados

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Des Moines Menace vs Duluth

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Midland-Odessa vs Denver

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Valencia vs Arsenal

3 p.m. – B/R Live, Univision Deportes – Chelsea vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Olimpia vs Sporting Cristal

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Godoy Cruz vs Univ. Concepción

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Boca Juniors vs Atlético PR

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Wilstermann vs Deportes Tolima