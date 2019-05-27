Best of MLS Week 13: Johnny Russell, Portland Timbers, and more

Sporting KC needed a big performance from Johnny Russell on Sunday and received it with the Scotsman registering a hat trick.

Russell’s superb performance helped SKC down the Seattle Sounders 3-2 at Children’s Mercy Park. With injuries continuing to mount up for SKC as well as Krisztian Nemeth’s suspension, Russell registered his second career MLS hat trick.

Also, the Portland Timbers concluded their lengthy road trip to begin the season with a 3-1 road win over the Philadelphia Union. Brian Fernandez played the hero on Saturday evening for Giovani Savarese’s men.

Here’s a look at the league’s best in Week 13:

Player of the Week

Johnny Russell now has 17 MLS goals in a season-and-a-half since his move from Derby County. The 29-year-old put his team on his back on Sunday to help SKC end their seven-match winless run.

Russell beat out Portland’s Brian Fernandez, San Jose’s Chris Wondolowski, Seattle’s Kelvin Leerdam, and RSL’s Jefferson Savarino for Player of the Week honors.

Team of the Week

The Portland Timbers head into their home opener at Providence Park on the back off a 3-1 road win over the Philadelphia Union. Jim Curtin’s side suffered their first home loss of the season and Brian Fernandez came up big with a brace for Portland.

Portland edged Real Salt Lake, Sporting KC, the San Jose Earthquakes, and Minnesota United for Team of the Week honors.

Young Player of the Week

New York Red Bulls midfielder Omir Fernandez helped his side to a 2-0 road win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday with a goal. It was the 20-year-old’s first MLS goal which put the icing on the cake at Nippert Stadium.

Fernandez continues to earn minutes for Chris Armas’ side who are currently riding a four-match unbeaten run.

Fernandez beat out LAFC’s Eduard Atuesta for this week’s honor.

Goal of the week

As good as Ali Adnan’s strike for the Vancouver Whitecaps was on Saturday, Jefferson Savarino’s 94th-minute game-winning goal for RSL took the cake.

Savarino’s long-range missile beat Brad Guzan to hand RSL a 2-1 home success over the Five Stripes at Rio Tinto Stadium. It was the second-consecutive match in which Savarino scored.