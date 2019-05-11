SBISoccer.com

Brooks to miss remainder of season due to injury

Brooks to miss remainder of season due to injury

Americans Abroad

Brooks to miss remainder of season due to injury

By 11 minutes ago

By: |

John Brooks will play no part in Wolfsburg’s final two matches of the season.

The club announced on Friday that due to medial ligament discomfort, Brooks is ruled out for the remainder of the season. Injuries are no stranger to Brooks who only made nine appearances in 2017-18.

The 26-year-old will finish the current campaign with 29 league appearances to his name, a career best. Brooks has tallied three goals and two assists with Wolfsburg this season, the most in either category for a single season in his career.

Wolfsburg are currently seventh in the Bundesliga table, two points back from fourth place Eintracht Frankfurt. The club takes on Stuttgart away from home this Saturday before traveling to Augsburg on the final day of the season.

It is unknown how long Brooks will be sidelined with the Concacaf Gold Cup kicking off in just over a month’s time. The U.S. Men’s National Team will be eager to make a positive impression in its first competitive tournament under new head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The USMNT kicks off group stage play against Guyana on June 18th.

 

, Americans Abroad

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home