Brooks to miss remainder of season due to injury

John Brooks will play no part in Wolfsburg’s final two matches of the season.

The club announced on Friday that due to medial ligament discomfort, Brooks is ruled out for the remainder of the season. Injuries are no stranger to Brooks who only made nine appearances in 2017-18.

Some bad news confirmed by BL at today's presser: @j_brooks25 will miss VfL's last 2 games. 🙁 "His medial ligament is causing him discomfort. Jay has been a key figure this season, & it's a big shame he’s not available, but the others will fill in for him." #VfBWOB #VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/t52qXLFEDY — VfL Wolfsburg US (@VfLWolfsburg_US) May 9, 2019

The 26-year-old will finish the current campaign with 29 league appearances to his name, a career best. Brooks has tallied three goals and two assists with Wolfsburg this season, the most in either category for a single season in his career.

Wolfsburg are currently seventh in the Bundesliga table, two points back from fourth place Eintracht Frankfurt. The club takes on Stuttgart away from home this Saturday before traveling to Augsburg on the final day of the season.

It is unknown how long Brooks will be sidelined with the Concacaf Gold Cup kicking off in just over a month’s time. The U.S. Men’s National Team will be eager to make a positive impression in its first competitive tournament under new head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The USMNT kicks off group stage play against Guyana on June 18th.