Chicago Fire acquires Francisco Calvo in trade with Minnesota

Featured

Francisco Calvo is on his way to the Eastern Conference.

The Chicago Fire announced on Friday they acquired Calvo in a trade with Minnesota United. In exchange, Minnesota will receive $400,000 total in Allocation Money over the next two years. The Loons could also receive up to an additional $125,000 pending Calvo’s performances with Chicago.

“Acquiring Francisco’s talents and character is a big plus for our Club,” Chicago Fire Soccer Club President and General Manager Nelson Rodriguez said. “He is a versatile defender with international experience in the prime of his career. He is familiar with MLS and has demonstrated a competitive mentality that should fit well with our group.”

Chicago will send $100,000 in General Allocation Money and $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money in 2019, while sending $100,000 in General Allocation Money and $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money in 2020. Calvo is under contract with the Fire for 2019 and 2020 with club options for 2021 and 2022.

Calvo, 26, joined the club from Costa Rican side Saprissa in Dec. 2016 and eventually would make 60 appearances for the Loons. He was named an MLS All-Star in 2018 and totaled five goals and three assists in his time in Minneapolis.

He’s won 46 caps with Los Ticos, appearing in all three group stage matches in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Chicago Fire next travels to LAFC on Saturday night.

