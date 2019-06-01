SBISoccer.com

Crew’s Higuain out for remainder of season

Crew’s Higuain out for remainder of season

MLS- Columbus Crew

Crew’s Higuain out for remainder of season

By 11 minutes ago

By: |

The Columbus Crew will be without their star playmaker for the rest of the 2019 MLS season.

The club announced on Friday that midfielder Federico Higuain is out due to a torn ACL. Higuain, 34, suffered the injury on May 25th against the Colorado Rapids and is expected to not return to play this season.

Higuain joined Columbus in July 2012 and since has racked up 55 goals and 63 assists for the club. He is the only member in Crew history to record 50 goals and 50 assists.

He holds club all-time records in regular-season assists (63), regular-season game-winning assists (20), penalty-kick goals (19) and corner kicks (747).

2019 has seen the Argentine score one goal and add five assists in 14 appearances.

Caleb Porter’s side hosts NYCFC on Saturday at Mafpre Stadium knowing a win paired with other results could boost them into the top-six in the Eastern Conference.

, , MLS- Columbus Crew

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home