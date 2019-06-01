Crew’s Higuain out for remainder of season

The Columbus Crew will be without their star playmaker for the rest of the 2019 MLS season.

The club announced on Friday that midfielder Federico Higuain is out due to a torn ACL. Higuain, 34, suffered the injury on May 25th against the Colorado Rapids and is expected to not return to play this season.

Higuain joined Columbus in July 2012 and since has racked up 55 goals and 63 assists for the club. He is the only member in Crew history to record 50 goals and 50 assists.

He holds club all-time records in regular-season assists (63), regular-season game-winning assists (20), penalty-kick goals (19) and corner kicks (747).

2019 has seen the Argentine score one goal and add five assists in 14 appearances.

Caleb Porter’s side hosts NYCFC on Saturday at Mafpre Stadium knowing a win paired with other results could boost them into the top-six in the Eastern Conference.