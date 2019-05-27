Edwards, Wolfsburg U-19’s win German Cup

Michael Edwards was one American who got to lift a trophy this weekend.

Edwards and Wolfsburg U-19 side captured the German Cup for the third-consecutive year, downing Hannover 3-0 on Saturday.

Congratulations to Michael Edwards 🇺🇸, who played the full 90 minutes to help the VfL U19s win the German Cup against Hannover yesterday! 🏆🙌#VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/1X6R4LIYcr — VfL Wolfsburg US (@VfLWolfsburg_US) May 27, 2019

The 18-year-old played the full 90 minutes in the triumph for Wolfsburg.

Edwards, who made the move from D.C. United’s academy in January, has made 14 appearances for Wolfsburg since joining.

He’s also seen time with teammate Ulysses Llanez, who is currently in Poland with the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team.