Europa League Final headlines Soccer on TV

The UEFA Europa League final is set to take place on Wednesday as Chelsea and Arsenal take a London derby to Azerbaijan.

Aston Villa and Derby County will play in the EFL Championship Playoff final to determine who earns promotion to the English Premier League ahead of next campaign. The German Bundesliga promotion playoff is also taking place as Union Berlin hope to replace Stuttgart in Germany’s top flight.

The U-20 FIFA World Cup continues this week with France’s match against Panama being amongst the most popular. Argentina’s match with Portugal is another that many neutrals will be looking forward to,

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams from Monday-Thursday:

Monday

German Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs Stuttgart

English Football League Championship

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Derby County vs Aston Villa

Segunda Division

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Deportivo La Coruña vs Mallorca

FIFA U-20 World Cup

12 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Qatar U20 vs Ukraine U20

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Honduras U20 vs Uruguay U20

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Norway U20 vs New Zealand U20

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – USA U20 vs Nigeria U20

Tuesday

Eredivisie

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vitesse vs Utrecht

German 2. Bundesliga

12:15 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs Wehen Wiesbaden

Copa Sudamericana

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Caracas vs Liverpool

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Melgar vs Universidad Católica

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sporting Cristal vs Unión Española

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atlético Mineiro vs Unión La Calera

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Independiente vs Rionegro Águilas

FIFA U-20 World Cup

12 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Panama U20 vs France U20

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Portugal U20 vs Argentina U20

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Saudi Arabia U20 vs Mali U20

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – South Africa U20 vs Korea Republic U20

US Open Cup

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

Wednesday

UEFA Europa League

3 p.m. – TNT – Chelsea vs Arsenal

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United vs Minnesota United

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs Real Salt Lake

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs Chicago Fire

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Botafogo vs Sol de América

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Palestino vs Zulia

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Peñarol vs Deportivo Cali

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportivo Santaní vs La Equidad

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Macará vs Royal Pari

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Atlético Nacional vs Fluminense

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atlético Nacional vs Deportes Tolima

USL Championship

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers 2 vs Real Monarchs SLC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs Tacoma Defiance

USL League One

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs North Texas SC

FIFA U-20 World Cup

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Ecuador U20 vs Mexico U20

12 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Italy U20 vs Japan U20

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Senegal U20 vs Poland U20

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Colombia U20 vs Tahiti U20

US Open Cup

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs Indy Eleven

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City FC vs Birmingham Legion FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs Florida Soccer Soldiers

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs Forward Madison FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 FC vs Hartford Athletic

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs Charleston Battery

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold FC vs San Antonio FC

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs New Mexico United FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights FC vs Orange County FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic FC vs Fresno FC

Thursday

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs Lens

Copa Sudamericana

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Deportivo Lara vs Corinthians

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cerro vs Wanderers

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportes Tolima vs Argentinos Juniors

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Universidad Católica vs Independiente del Valle

Svenska Cupen

9 a.m. – B/R Live – Häcken vs AFC Eskilstuna

FIFA U-20 World Cup

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – New Zealand U20 vs Uruguay U20

12 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Norway U20 vs Honduras U20

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Nigeria U20 vs Ukraine U20

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – USA U20 vs Qatar U20