Holmes, Derby County advance to EFL Playoff Final

Duane Holmes and Derby County are one win away from being promoted to the English Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s side rolled past Leeds United with a 4-2 second leg win at Elland Road on Wednesday, booking a place against Aston Villa in the EFL Playoff Final on May 27th.

Unbelievable! What a group we have. One more game! Come on boys! 🐏🐏 — Duane Holmes (@DuaneHolmes) May 15, 2019

Jack Marriott scored a brace while Harry Wilson and Mason Mount each chipped in goals as the Rams overturned a 1-0 first leg deficit.

Holmes got the start for Derby but was replaced by Marriott in the 44th minute. The midfielder scored a minute later to make it 1-1 on the evening before Mount put Derby in front on aggregate.

Wilson’s 58th minute penalty kick finish paired with Marriott’s 85th minute goal propelled Lampard’s squad past Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Holmes played in 114 total minutes minutes over the two legs and will aim to play a role in Derby’s upcoming date with Aston Villa. Villa eliminated West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, defeating the Baggies 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

The winner will be the third and final team promoted into the Premier League for the 2019-20 season. Derby last appeared in the top-flight in 2007-08, but finished 20th that season.

It will also be a reunion between three former Chelsea legends as Lampard and defender Ashley Cole face old teammate John Terry.