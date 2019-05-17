Report: Ibrahimovic handed two-match suspension for Johnson incident

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will play no part in the L.A. Galaxy’s next two matches.

According to the LA Times, Major League Soccer’s Disciplinary Committee has suspended Ibrahimovic two matches for actions in last weekend’s loss to NYCFC. Ibrahimovic was bumped into by NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson in the 87th minute last weekend and retaliated by grabbing the keeper and pulling him to the ground.

Both players were given yellow cards in the match while NYCFC walked away 2-0 winners.

Ibrahimovic will miss this Sunday’s home date with the winless Colorado Rapids and next weekend’s road match at Orlando City. He has scored nine goals in 10 league appearances this season after coming back from an early-season injury.

Last weekend’s altercation with Johnson was the latest by Ibrahimovic this season. He had escaped a suspension for embellishment against the Columbus Crew earlier this month, and trash-talked Real Salt Lake defender Nedum Onuoha back in April.

Ibrahimovic entered the RSL locker room and apologized to the English defender but Onuoha refused and was angered by the striker’s post-match actions.

The Galaxy are currently third in the Western Conference with 22 points through 12 matches. They have lost three-consecutive matches, being outscored 8-3 over that span.