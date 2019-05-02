Lloyd, Morgan, Ertz headline USWNT World Cup roster

The U.S. Women’s National Team will look to defend its crown this summer in France at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Thursday saw Ellis announce her 23-player roster for the World Cup including three final friendlies coming up this May against South Africa, New Zealand, and Mexico.

Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, and Tobin Heath headlined the roster which also saw 11 players named for their first World Cup. Morgan Brian returned for the USWNT after missing out earlier this year.

“Selecting a World Cup team is a long process, and I want to thank the players – the ones that made the final team and the ones that didn’t – for all of their hard work over the past two and a half years,” Ellis said.

“They all pushed each other in every training session and every game and challenged the coaches to make some tough decisions. These 23 players have been through adversity and success, and it’s a group that has the talent, confidence, experience, and desire to help us win the World Cup.”

The USWNT is coming off a strong showing in April, where they defeated Australia 5-3 and Belgium 6-0. Ellis will have until May 24th to make any final changes to the roster before FIFA’s final deadline.

South Africa will be the USWNT’s first opponent this month on May 12th before dates with New Zealand on May 16th and Mexico on May 26th conclude the final tune-up.

They will open up group stage play against Thailand on June 11th in Reims.

Here’s the entire 24-player roster for the USMNT:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Reign FC), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage)

FORWARDS (7): Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC).