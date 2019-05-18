Man City claim treble with FA Cup triumph over Watford

Manchester City concluded their historic season on Saturday with a dominant one-sided FA Cup Final victory over Watford.

Pep Guardiola’s men became the first Men’s team in England to win the domestic treble after a 6-0 beatdown of Watford at Wembley. Raheem Sterling registered a hat trick, while City claimed their first FA Cup trophy since 2011.

Watford held on early but eventually conceded twice in the opening half. David Silva’s left-footed finish broke the deadlock in the 26th minute before Sterling finished his first of the day in the 38th.

Kevin De Bruyne came on after halftime and made an immediate impact with a goal and assist. His finish came in the 61st minute after City’s counter-attack left Watford open at the back, allowing the Belgian to tap in his sixth goal in all competitions.

Gabriel Jesus finished De Bruyne’s assist in the 68th minute for his third point of the afternoon before Sterling capped his hat trick with goals separated by six minutes.

Watford only managed two shots on goal, both which Ederson kept out. The Brazilian’s best moment came in the opening half when his kick save denied Roberto Pereyra from point-blank range.

Manchester City tied an FA Cup record with their six goals in the final, originally set by Bury in 1903 when they trounced Derby County 6-0. It was the fourth trophy overall this campaign by the Citizens, who lifted the FA Community Shield, Carabao Cup, and English Premier League crowns all since Aug. 2018.