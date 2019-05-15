McKennie: Pulisic will be a great signing for Chelsea

Christian Pulisic joins up with English Premier League side Chelsea this summer after a five-year stay at Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old joined the London giants for £58 million back in January and will the latest American to feature in England’s top-flight. Pulisic’s U.S. Men’s National Team teammate Weston McKennie may also make a move to the Premier League one day, but definitely backs Pulisic with the next move of his career.

“Christian is the type of player who likes a challenge and likes to experience new things as well,” McKennie said in an interview with Sky Sports. “I think he’ll be a great signing for Chelsea. He may not get it right away, he may get in and play you never know, but I think he’ll be helpful for them in any way that they use him.”

“I’m excited for him and I know he’s excited to start that next chapter of his career and make an even bigger name for himself.”

Pulisic is set to be Chelsea’s only new addition this summer after the club was recently hit with a transfer ban over the new two windows. Playmaker Eden Hazard has been linked with Real Madrid which could see the club struggle in 2019-20 with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool the favorites to be at the top of the table.

A winner of 25 caps with the USMNT, Pulisic has only one German Cup to his name at Dortmund but still remains in the race for this season’s Bundesliga. Dortmund are two points behind leaders Bayern Munich heading into the final weekend.

McKennie, another face of the young USMNT, has made 30 appearances for Schalke in all competitions and has been compared to former German National Team midfielder Sami Khedira. His current contract with Schalke runs until 2022 and has admitted this year’s struggles will make him a better player in the long run.

“I’ve had highs and lows,” McKennie said. “I’ve experienced being second place in the Bundesliga with Schalke and this season fighting relegation, so it’s something that’s been hard but a bit learning process and I’d rather go through it at a young age than later in my career.”

“You’re still learning so you get to watch how the older players deal with it,” McKennie said. “I feel like it’s a big learning experience and something that will help me become a better player later on down the road.”

Schalke concludes domestic action on Saturday against VfB Stuttgart.