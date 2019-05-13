Mewis shines as USWNT downs South Africa

The U.S. Women’s National Team kicked off their May friendly schedule with a 3-0 win over South Africa on Sunday in Santa Clara.

It was the first of three send-off matches for Jill Ellis squad before they head off to France for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Sam Mewis scored a brace while Carli Lloyd added a stoppage time insurance goal.

Mewis’ first goal came before halftime and thanks to a nicely hit effort outside of the box. The midfielder cut to create some space before ripping a low drive into the bottom-right corner.

🎶 The Mewis! The Mewis! The Mewis! She's 6 feet and we love her! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/vPcU7jxlN8 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) May 12, 2019

Mewis’ second goal came off a lucky deflection as a cross from Megan Rapinoe pinballed off South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini. Mewis got the final touch after Dlamini’s diving attempt hit the ball of the midfielder and in.

Carli Lloyd passed Michelle Akers for fourth all-time on the USWNT scoring list, scoring from close range in the 92nd minute. Her low drive beat Kaylin Swart to ice the USWNT’s 3-0 win.

The USWNT next faces New Zealand on May 16th in St. Louis.