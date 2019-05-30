MLS Rewind: Atlanta United downs Loons, Impact wins, and more

Ten MLS sides took to the field on Wednesday, aiming to pick up wins before a full slate of fixtures this weekend.

The defending MLS Cup Champs picked up three points at home with Josef Martinez amongst the goals again. Atlanta United used goals in each half to down Minnesota United 3-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Franco Escobar scored the winning-goal before Martinez added two late stoppage-time finishes.

Elsewhere, the Montreal Impact took down Real Salt Lake at Stade Saputo. The Philadelphia Union took on the resurgent Colorado Rapids in Chester, while D.C United welcomed the Chicago Fire to town. Sporting KC hosted the L.A. Galaxy in the final match of the evening.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s MLS results:

Atlanta United 3 – Minnesota United 0

(Escobar 23′, J. Martinez 91′, 93′)

Atlanta United returned to winning ways and thanks to goals in each half against Minnesota United.

The Five Stripes downed the Loons 3-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Franco Escobar’s 23rd-minute strike broke the deadlock for Frank De Boer’s side. The Argentine finished comfortably for his first goal since the MLS Cup Final.

Minnesota put up a better fight in the second-half with Michael Boxall and Angelo Rodriguez having the best chances. Brad Guzan made a double-save on Rodriguez in the 74th-minute.

Josef Martinez added a pair of goals in stoppage time to ensure the home win. His first came in the 91st-minute as the Venezuelan finished Julian Gressel’s assist on a fast break.

Martinez’s right-footed finish in the 94th gave him eight league goals on the season.

Philadelphia Union 1 – Colorado Rapids 1

(Santos 26′) – (Lewis 73′)

For the third-consecutive match, the Philadelphia Union dominated the offensive end but were unable to earn three points.

Conor Casey’s Colorado Rapids used a 72nd-minute equalizer from substitute Jonathan Lewis to steal a 1-1 draw from Talen Energy Stadium.

Sergio Santos handed the Union a first-half lead, sliding an effort past Clint Irwin for his third MLS goal. Irwin made six saves including some big-time efforts in the second-half. His save on Fafa Picault’s header was crucial while he also punched saved Marco Fabian’s effort.

Lewis took advantage of a great cross from Andre Shinyashiki to volley home his second goal in successive matches.

Jamiro Monteiro was stoned from close-range which ended the hosts chance at three points.

Montreal Impact 2 – Real Salt Lake 1

(Browne 45+2, Taider 68′ [PK]) – (Johnson 84′)

The Montreal Impact rebounded from a loss in Los Angeles to down Real Salt Lake 2-1 at home.

Omar Browne and Saphir Taider each scored to keep the Impact in third place in the Eastern Conference. Browne’s left-footed strike put the Impact ahead 1-0 going into halftime.

Bacary Sagna was brought down by Donny Toia to earn the Impact a penalty kick after the hour mark. Taider stepped up and beat Nick Rimando to double Montreal’s advantage.

Sam Johnson came off the bench to pull a goal back for RSL but Mike Petke’ side could not find an equalizer.

RSL are sixth in the West.

D.C. United 3 – Chicago Fire 3

(Segura 44′, 61′, Acosta 83′) – (Sapong 12′, Mihailovic 14′, Calvo 92′)

D.C. United erased a two-goal deficit to only earn a draw against the Chicago Fire at Audi Field.

Ulises Segura’s first MLS brace paired with Luciano Acosta’s late header looked to have given the Black and Red three points, but Francisco Calvo’s stoppage time header finished the six-goal thriller.

It was the Fire who led by two after 14 minutes as C.J. Sapong and Djordje Mihailovic scored two minutes apart.

Segura pulled a goal back in the 43rd-minute as he beat Kenneth Kronholm from inside of the box. Leonardo Jara set up Segura for his second of the night after the hour mark, before Acosta headed in the eventual winning goal.

Acosta’s low header found the bottom-left corner to keep D.C. in the 84th-minute, only to be cancelled out by Calvo’s 92nd-minute header.

Sporting KC 0 – L.A. Galaxy 2

(Alvarez 55′, Ibrahimovic 86′)

Make it back-to-back clean sheet wins for the L.A. Galaxy.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side downed Sporting KC 2-0 at Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday night.

Both sides had equal chances on goal to try and break the deadlock but neither could before halftime. Favio Alvarez’s 55th-minute header proved to be the winning goal after Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up the forward.

Felipe Gutierrez struck the crossbar in the 62nd-minute while Graham Zusi was also kept from equalizing.

Ibrahimovic iced the win in his return to the lineup, scoring on a fast break for his 10th goal of the season.

The Galaxy jump into second place with the win while SKC are in 11th.