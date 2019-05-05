MLS Saturday Rewind: Red Bulls down Galaxy, Dynamo earns Texas Derby win, and more

Saturday’s lengthy slate of MLS action featured 10 matches with one Eastern Conference club picking up the result of the day.

The New York Red Bulls made it two consecutive wins after a 3-2 triumph at home over the L.A. Galaxy. Despite seeing an early lead slip at Red Bull Arena, Chris Armas’ side scored a pair of second-half goals eight minutes apart to earn three points.

Also, the Houston Dynamo were victorious in the first Texas Derby of 2019 as they downed FC Dallas 2-1 at home. Mauro Manotas shined in the home victory which propelled Wilmer Cabrera’s men past their rivals in the standings.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Union put six goals past the New England Revolution, the Portland Timbers picked up a huge three points on the road, and NYCFC downed the Montreal Impact at Stade Saputo.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

Red Bulls 3 – Galaxy 2

(Amro Tarek 15′, Marc Rzatkowski 59′, Derrick Etienne 67′) – (Uriel Antuna 39′, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 43′)

Chris Armas’ side made it two straight wins after a comeback 3-2 triumph over the L.A. Galaxy.

The Galaxy led 2-1 at the halftime break after Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Uriel Antuna scored four minutes apart. Amro Tarek’s first goal for the club had the hosts in front but the West visitors would be the better team going into the interval.

Rzatkowski’s left-footed strike in the 59th minute leveled the score in Harrison before Derrick Etienne’s composed finish sent David Bingham the wrong director. Video review was used to review if Bingham was pushed on the play but referee Nima Saghafi ruled in favor of the Red Bulls.

Luis Robles made three saves in the win for the Red Bulls.

Dynamo 2 – FC Dallas 1

(Mauro Manotas 20′, 58′) – (Dominique Badji 87′)

The first Texas Derby of 2019 went in the direction of the Houston Dynamo.

Mauro Manotas continued his sensational 2019 with a brace in a 2-1 triumph at home. His first goal came in the 20th minute as he scored from the penalty spot.

Carlos Gruezo fouled Alberth Elis which awarded the Dynamo the first chance to go ahead. Manotas beat Jesse Gonzalez to the bottom-left corner for a 1-0 advantage.

After some better looks offensively for the visitors, the Dynamo padded their lead as Manotas scored his second of the day. A fast break by Houston saw Manotas beat Gonzalez once again, this time to the center of the goal for his fifth goal in eight appearances.

Badji’s close-range finish made the final minutes interesting but the Dynamo held on for their sixth win of 2019.

Orlando City 0 – Toronto FC 2

(Jonathan Osorio 65′, Jay Chapman 77′)

Toronto FC were frustrated for 60 minutes but eventually broke down hosts Orlando City for a 2-0 win.

Michael Bradley connected with Jonathan Osorio in the 65th minute for a 1-0 TFC advantage. Osorio sent a rifle of a right-footed shot into the top corner for his third goal of the season.

After pushing for an insurance goal, TFC found one in the form of Jay Chapman’s tight angled finish. Alejandro Pozuelo set up Chapman who beat Brian Rowe to ice the win.

Out of 18 shots in total, the Lions only recorded two on goal as they dropped their first home match since March 31st.

Impact 0 – NYCFC 2

(Maxi Moralez 6′, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi 49′)

NYCFC made it three wins out of their past four matches with a 2-0 triumph in Canada.

A quick start from the visitors was capped off by Maxi Moralez’s sixth-minute goal. After Ben Sweat was kept out by Evan Bush, Moralez finished up a rebound for his first goal of the season.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi would be the beneficiary of a good set up by Moralez early in the second-half. The Libyan playmaker would score his third goal of the campaign, truly icing the road win for Dome Torrent’s side.

After scoring four goals over their last two matches, the Impact failed to force Sean Johnson into a single save.

Union 6 – Revolution 1

(Jack Elliott 11′, Ilsinho 47′, Sergio Santos 69′, 74′, Kacper Pryzbylko 82′, David Accam 88′) – (Juan Caicedo 35′)

The Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union used a five-goal second-half to roll past the New England Revolution 6-1 at Talen Energy Stadium.

Jack Elliott and Juan Caicedo canceled out each other in the opening half which saw the sides 1-1 at the break. Ilsinho’s 47th minute strike proved to be the winning goal, before the Union continued to put the foot on the gas offensively.

Sergio Santos came off the bench to score a brace in a five-minute span, finishing both goals from inside of the box. His first came from a Kai Wagner cross while his second saw the Brazilian finish from close range.

Kacper Pryzbylko scored in his third consecutive match before David Accam added insult to injury with his fourth goal of 2019.

D.C. United 3 – Crew 1

(Luciano Acosta 27′, Wayne Rooney 45+4′, Paul Arriola 61′) – Bill Hamid own goal 75′)

D.C. United bounced back from last weekend’s road loss in Minneapolis with a 3-1 win over the slumping Columbus Crew.

The Black and Red saw Luciano Acosta and Wayne Rooney each score in the opening half. Acosta’s left-footed finish came via a set piece as he beat Zack Steffen to the top corner.

Rooney’s penalty kick before halftime swung the match in D.C.’s favor for good after video review ruled that Wil Trapp was guilty of a hand ball.

Paul Arriola got in on the action in the 61st minute, scoring to end a superb fast break by the hosts.

Bill Hamid’s own goal handed the Crew a late consolation but the hosts got to celebrate with all three points.

Minnesota United 1 – Sounders 1

(Ike Opara 26′) – Cristian Roldan 42′)

A pair of Western Conference sides met at Allianz Field with both teams earning a point after 90+ minutes.

Cristian Roldan’s blistering long-range strike would prove to be huge as the Sounders picked up a point against Minnesota United.

Ike Opara’s 26th minute header off a set piece put the Loons ahead, three minutes after Jordan Morris rattled the left post from close range.

Roldan beat Italian keeper Vito Mannone for his second goal of the season, which helped Brian Schmetzer’s side earn their third consecutive draw.

Real Salt Lake 1 – Timbers 2

(Sam Johnson 62′) – (Sebastian Blanco 34′, Diego Valeri 68′)

Don’t look now but the Portland Timbers picked up their third consecutive win on Saturday night.

Giovani Savarese’s men left Rio Tinto Stadium with a 2-1 success over Real Salt Lake. Sebastian Blanco broke the deadlock in the 34th minute, beating Nick Rimando to the top-right corner.

Sam Johnson’s 62nd minute equalizer pulled the hosts level but Diego Valeri played the hero for Portland six minutes later. The Argentine hit paydirt as he beat Rimando to seal the road win for Portland.

Albert Rusnak’s missed penalty in the first-half certainly won’t help Mike Petke’s cause in Salt Lake.

Earthquakes 1 – FC Cincinnati 0

(Nick Lima 22′)

The San Jose Earthquakes extended their current unbeaten run to four matches with a 1-0 home win over slumping FC Cincinnati.

Nick Lima scored a goal of the week nominee in the 22nd minute which would prove to be the game-winner. Lima’s long-range strike got the better of Przemyslaw Tyton to spring the hosts into action.

FC Cincinnati made a few chances into their starting XI but were unable to score for the fifth consecutive match. Alan Koch’s side dropped into 11th place while San Jose moved to seventh.

LAFC 0 – Fire 0

Chicago Fire defender Johan Kappelhof said this week that his team could earn a positive result at Banc of California Stadium.

The Fire did just that on Saturday as they blanked LAFC in a 0-0 draw.

Christian Ramirez and Jordan Harvey were both kept out by David Ousted in the opening half before the Danish keeper continued his performance after halftime.

Carlos Vela and Eduard Atuesta were also kept out as the Fire held on for a clean sheet tie.

Chicago sits in ninth place in the East while LAFC are two points clear of the second-place L.A. Galaxy.