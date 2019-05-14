MLS Ticker: Zardes signed to DP contract, Revs fire GM, and more

Gyasi Zardes has been signed to a Designated Player contract.

The Columbus Crew announced on Monday they’ve signed Zardes to a multi-year extension. Zardes, 27, scored 19 goals in 2018 en route to winning the MLS Comeback Player of the Year award.

“We’re thrilled that Gyasi has agreed to be a part of this team for the foreseeable future, as it shows his commitment to our Club and to our community,” Crew SC President Tim Bezbatchenko said.

“Gyasi is a player who truly understands the culture of the Columbus Crew and whose work ethic is second to none. Over the last two seasons, Gyasi‘s production as the top American goal-scorer in MLS is commendable and so we are pleased that we were able to reach this multi-year extension that reflects how pivotal he is to our continued success.”

In 2019, Zardes has scored four goals and added one assist. He’s won 44 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team in which he’s scored seven goals.

Zardes joined the Crew in a trade with the L.A. Galaxy after amassing over 130 regular-season appearances for the club.

Revs part ways with general manager Mike Burns

A week after relieving Brad Friedel as head coach, the New England Revolution let general manager Michael Burns go.

The club announced Burns’ dismissal on Monday, effective immediately. Burns was appointed as the club’s GM back in Nov. 2011 after serving as Vice President of Player Personnel for four years.

“As an original Revolution player and throughout his time with the club’s front office, Michael has always been a terrific ambassador for the club,” Revolution President, Brian Bilello said. “His impact on the team and organization has been felt in many ways and we are grateful for his commitment and service to the New England Revolution.”

Burns helped the club make the MLS Playoffs in three consecutive years from 2013-15. He also helped the club advance to the U.S. Open Cup Final in 2016.

As a player, Burns played from 1996-2002 in MLS and also won 75 caps with the USMNT. He played with the Revolution from 1996-2000, amassing over 100 appearances with the club.

Atlanta United to face Whitecaps without Nagbe, Parkhurst

Heading into their fourth match in 11 days, Atlanta United is not taking a full roster to Vancouver for a midweek match.

According to Pro Soccer USA, Frank De Boer will be leaving midfielder Darlington Nagbe and defender Michael Parkhurst back in Atlanta. Both players will stay for rest and should be available for the Five Stripes match against the New York Red Bulls on May 19th.

“The rest will travel to Vancouver, and I think we still have a good team that we can put in the lineup,” de Boer said at training on Monday. “It’s also chance for other players to show themselves.”

With Nagbe and Parkhurst out, Jeff Larentowicz and Brek Shea seem likely to replace the pair in De Boer’s starting XI.

The team is coming off their fourth consecutive win this past weekend, a 1-0 success over Orlando City. Pity Martinez scored his first MLS goal in the home triumph.