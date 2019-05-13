Monday Ticker: Brighton sack Hughton, James back in training, and more

Brighton & Hove Albion fought off relegation to remain in the English Premier League for 2019-20. However, their journey will continue with a new manager at the helm for next season.

The club announced on Monday that Hughton was relieved of his duties. Hughton posted a 88-70-57 record in his five years with the club. (REPORT)

With Bayern Munich on the verge of another Bundesliga title, midfielder James Rodriguez returned to training. (REPORT)

Manchester United are eyeing up former midfielder Darren Fletcher to become their new technical director. (REPORT)

Hatem Ben Arfa is considering a move away from Ligue 1 side Rennes after revealing he takes “no pleasure” in the club’s playing style. (REPORT)

After being relegated from the English second-tier, Bolton Wanderers have gone into administration and been given a 12-point deduction to start next season. (REPORT)

Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez took to social media apologizing to the club’s fans for his below-par performances this season. (REPORT)

Watford defender Jose Holebas is free to play in this Saturday’s FA Cup Final against Manchester City. Holebas saw his red card from Sunday’s loss vs. West Ham United rescinded. (REPORT)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard is unfazed by Leeds United fans for their mocking of him with a chant in Saturday’s first leg loss. (REPORT)

The Italian Serie B Playoffs have been cancelled which means Palermo, Padova, Foggia, and Carpi will be relegated to Serie C. (REPORT)

Napoli defender Mario Rui will reportedly depart the club this summer for a move back to Portugal. (REPORT)

Sunday Rewind

Julian Green scored to help Greuther Furth fight off relegation from the 2. Bundesliga. (READ)

D.C. United defeated Sporting KC thanks to Paul Arriola’s wicked effort. (READ)

Atlanta United edged Orlando City with Pity Martinez scoring his first MLS goal. (READ)

Samantha Mewis scored twice as the USWNT downed South Africa 3-0. (READ)

The U.S. U-17 MNT clinched a berth into the FIFA U-17 World Cup after shutting out Panama. (READ)

FC Cincinnati’s coaching change payed immediate dividends as the club snapped its losing streak. (READ)