Nashville SC to acquire David Accam for allocation money

Nashville SC will be adding an MLS attacking player to its roster for its inaugural season.

The club announced on Thursday they will acquire winger David Accam from the Columbus Crew for $350,000 in General Allocation Money and $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money. Accam will remain with the Crew for the 2019 MLS season before officially joining Nashville on Jan. 1, 2020.

“The 2019 season is a one-year runway for us to prepare for the 2020 MLS season, and our staff has been really thoughtful about how our roster will be constructed,” Nashville SC GM Mike Jacobs said. “The idea of adding players is not necessarily about simply finding ‘good players’, but rather about finding ‘players that are good for Nashville.’”

“The scouting and recruitment of prospects has been really diligent, and our staff have been very strategic about identifying players that we believe will enable us to pursue excellence.”

Accam joined MLS in 2015 and since has scored 38 league goals in stints with the Chicago Fire, Philadelphia Union, and Crew. He was acquired be the Crew on May 8th in a trade with the Union.

Internationally, Accam has won nine caps with Ghana, his last coming against the U.S. in 2017.

“David is a very exciting player,” Nashville SC head coach Gary Smith said. “He has exceptionally good pace, he’s shown throughout his career that he’s a good creator, able to get himself on the score sheet and be a difference-maker in front of goal. He is an incredibly exciting player for the club to have landed.”

Nashville SC is currently 5-2-3 so far in the USL, sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They also currently have Accam’s former Union teammate Derrick Jones on the roster, after acquiring his MLS rights from the Union earlier this month.