Americans Abroad

Pulisic nets third goal of season

Christian Pulisic was lively on Saturday afternoon as he put in a man of the match performance in Borussia Dortmund’s trip to Werder Bremen.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder used a superb solo run and finish to put Dortmund ahead at the Weserstadion. Pulisic picked up the ball in midfield and raced his way down the gut of the Bremen backline.

He slotted a shot into the bottom-right corner to put Dortmund in front 1-0 after six minutes.

It was Pulisic’s third league goal of the season.

Dortmund added to the advantage later in the half as Paco Alcacer extended the lead to 2-0.

However, Bremen scored a pair of second-half goals to earn a point in a 2-2 draw.

Dortmund remains four points behind league leaders Bayern Munich with two matches remaining.

