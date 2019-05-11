SBISoccer.com

Pulisic scores in final Dortmund home match

Pulisic scores in final Dortmund home match

Americans Abroad

Pulisic scores in final Dortmund home match

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Christian Pulisic’s final home match for Borussia Dortmund looks to be going the way he would like.

The 20-year-old’s header in the 41st minute has the hosts in front of Fortuna Dusseldorf. Raphael Guerreiro’s cross found the head of Thomas Delaney on the right side of the box.

Delaney headed back across goal to the streaking Pulisic who had a simple finish.

https://streamja.com/j60X

It was Pulisic’s fourth league goal of the season.

The 1-0 advantage for Dortmund has them sitting two points back of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race. Should Bayern win at RB Leipzig, they will clinch the league crown with one match remaining.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home