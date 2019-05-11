Pulisic scores in final Dortmund home match

Christian Pulisic’s final home match for Borussia Dortmund looks to be going the way he would like.

The 20-year-old’s header in the 41st minute has the hosts in front of Fortuna Dusseldorf. Raphael Guerreiro’s cross found the head of Thomas Delaney on the right side of the box.

Delaney headed back across goal to the streaking Pulisic who had a simple finish.

https://streamja.com/j60X

It was Pulisic’s fourth league goal of the season.

The 1-0 advantage for Dortmund has them sitting two points back of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race. Should Bayern win at RB Leipzig, they will clinch the league crown with one match remaining.