Report: Club Brugge lining up move for Jonathan Amon

Jonathan Amon is reportedly being targeted by Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

According to Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad, Brugge is after the 20-year-old American’s services. The club is reportedly set to pay €3 million to Nordsjaelland for Amon.

Amon has played his entire professional career with Nordsjaelland, making 34 appearances since 2017. He has six goals with the Danish Superliga club including one last weekend.

The winger was recently named to Gregg Berhalter’s 40-player provisional Gold Cup roster. Amon has one senior cap, appearing in a friendly against Peru in 2018.

Should he move to Brugge, he will join fellow American Ethan Horvath. Horvath is also on Berhalter’s 40-player roster and has starred for Brugge in several competitions this campaign.

Amon will be with the USMNT for a camp beginning May 26th.