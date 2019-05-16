Report: Johannsson to leave Werder Bremen

Aron Johannsson’s time with Werder Bremen looks to be coming to an end.

According to Die DeichStube, the American forward will be leaving the club in the summer.

Johannsson has reportedly been training individually to prepare himself for his next move, as he has been out of favor at Bremen for some time. The report included a video of Johannason doing shooting drills with Bremen assistant coach Tim Borowski.

Johannsson joined Bremen in 2015 from Dutch side AZ Alkamaar. He scored four goals in 28 appearances for the club, including one appearance for Werder Bremen II, the club’s reserve side which plays in the fourth division of German soccer.

Johannsson’s poor display at Bremen is not for lack of talent, however. He’s been plagued with injury woes for much of his time in Germany which has affected his progress for both club and country.

Johannsson has suffered a plethora of injuries since he joined Bremen. This includes ankle issues which kept Johannsson out Werder Bremen’s preseason camp last summer, as well as a ligament injury which kept the forward from participating in the last games of Bremen’s 2018 campaign.

Last November, Bremen announced that Johannsson’s ankle injuries had persisted, and that he would undergo surgery to fix them. The operation would keep him out for three months. Since his return, Johannsson has been out of Bremen’s regular 18, pushing the move.

Out of favor at Bremen since 2017, Johannsson has been linked to a number of clubs in the past. The Philadelphia Union, whose sporting director Earnie Stewart came from AZ Alkmaar in 2015, is reported to have been interested in the 28-year-old. Real Salt Lake has also expressed interest.