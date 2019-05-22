SBISoccer.com

Report: Motherwell ‘desperately’ after Gboly Ariyibi

Report: Motherwell ‘desperately’ after Gboly Ariyibi

Americans Abroad

Report: Motherwell ‘desperately’ after Gboly Ariyibi

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Gboly Ariyibi has impressed on-loan at Scottish Premier League side Motherwell and the club is reportedly interested in obtaining his services permanently.

According to the Nottinghamshire Post, Motherwell are ‘desperately’ trying to acquire Ariyibi from Nottingham Forest. The 24-year-old winger spent the second-half of this past season with Motherwell, scoring two goals and adding two assists in 17 appearances.

“We’re desperately trying to keep him and negotiating with Forest,” Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said. “We’ve got a lot of players to sign and we’re actively trying to do that.”

Ariyibi joined Nottingham Forest from Chesterfield for roughly £500,000 in 2017 but has yet to make a single appearance for the English second-tier side. He’s spent time on-loan with MK Dons and Northampton Town, scoring three goals in 34 combined appearances.

The American-born Ariyibi has featured for the U.S. U-20 and U-23 Men’s National Teams in the past but has yet to earn a call-up to the senior team.

Motherwell finished in eighth place in the SPFL, posting a 15-17-6 record.

, , Americans Abroad

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

1d

Lazio’s match with Bologna on Monday is the lone match in Italy’s top flight. A win for Lazio allows the club to remain hopeful of a top six finish which would present them the opportunity to compete in the (…)

More SBI
Home