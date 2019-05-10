Reyna scores hat trick as U.S. U-17s advance into CONCACAF quarterfinals

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team took a step closer to qualifying for the Under-17 World Cup after demolishing Guadeloupe to book a spot in the Concacaf Championship quarterfinals.

Giovanni Reyna registered a first-half hat-trick, and added an assist, to lead the Americans to an 8-0 thrashing of Guadeloupe in Round of 16 action in Bradenton, Florida on Thursday.

The win moves the U.S. U-17s into the quarterfinals, where they will face Panama on Sunday with a chance to secure their place in the Under-17 World Cup.

The match was initially delayed by a rain storm, but when play finally got underway, it rained U.S. goals, with Seattle Sounders signing Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez finishing off a Reyna pass for a fourth-minute opener to kick things off.

D.C. United’s Griffin Yow scored seven minutes later, then Reyna rattled off three of the next four American goals to make the score 6-0 by halftime.

Ocampo-Chavez added his second goal in the second half before a Guadeloupe own-goal closed out the scoring.

The Americans face Panama on Sunday knowing a victory puts them in the Under-17 World Cup.

Mexico will face El Salvador in the quarterfinals, while Canada meets Costa Rica and Haiti takes on Honduras. All four quarterfinal winners secure spots in the Under-17 World Cup, set for Brazil in October.