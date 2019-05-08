SBISoccer.com

SBI MLS Player of the Month: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

SBI MLS Player of the Month: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Featured

SBI MLS Player of the Month: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

By 1 hour ago

By: |

The L.A. Galaxy earned 13 of 15 points in the month of April and star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a major part of that.

Ibrahimovic scored seven goals and registered one assist for the Galaxy, earning SBI’s MLS Player of the Month honor.

Even at 37-years-old, Ibrahimovic has continued to produce at a high level for the Galaxy. Despite only making one appearance in March due to injury, Ibrahimovic scoring the game-winning goal in three of the Galaxy’s five matches.

With Ibrahimovic in the starting lineup, the Galaxy are averaging 2.6 points per game while only 1.3 with him not available. Ibrahimovic, along with the confident Galaxy backline, have been able to propel the team to a current second place spot in the Western Conference.

He is currently two goals behind LAFC’s Carlos Vela for the Golden Boot and is scoring an average of 1.2 goals per game.

Ibrahimovic beat out a strong field of Player of the Month contenders, including Nani, Vela, Alejandro Pozuelo, and Alberth Elis.

 

, , Featured, Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home