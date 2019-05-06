The Best of MLS: Josef Martinez, Red Bulls and more

The 2019 season has been a rough one for some of the league’s best teams from 2018, but Week 10 saw several of those teams, and their top players, step up and help turn things around.

Josef Martinez’s best match of the season helped Atlanta United post its second straight win, and helped him and teammate Ezequiel Barco earn Best of MLS nods for the week.

The New York Red Bulls are another 2018 power that stumbled early in the season, but they posted their second straight win, and did so against Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the surging LA Galaxy.

Here’s a look at the league’s best in Week 10:

Player of the week

Josef Martinez scored two goals to lead Atlanta United past Sporting Kansas City. The reigning MLS Golden Boot winner converted two excellent finishes to post his first multi-goal game of the season.

Martinez edged out teammate Ezequiel Barco, Philadelphia striker Kacper Przybylko, Portland’s Steve Clark and D.C. United’s Luciano Acosta for this week’s honors.

Team of the week

The New York Red Bulls stopped the hottest team in MLS, beating the LA Galaxy, and doing so without Bradley Wright-Phillips and Kaku. Their 3-2 victory handed the Galaxy their first loss of the season with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the lineup, and marked the Red Bulls second straight win.

The New York Red Bulls beat out the Philadelphia Union, New York City FC and Houston Dynamo for this week’s honors.

Young player of the week

Ezequiel Barco was the easy pick for the league’s top young player. The Argentine playmaker had a hand in all three Atlanta United goals in Sunday’s 3-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Cant. Stop. Watching. 😱 Let's make Ezequiel Barco's golazo the MLS Goal of the Week! VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/GtriczmGfo pic.twitter.com/MJManbXMrf — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) May 6, 2019

Goal of the week

Cristian Roldan’s 25-yard blast helped Seattle earn a 1-1 draw on the road against Minnesota United, and edged out Ezequiel Barco and Jonathan Osorio for this week’s top MLS goal.

