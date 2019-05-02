Thursday Ticker: Xavi to retire at end of season, Casillas unlikely to play again, and more

Barcelona and Spain National Team legend Xavi Hernandez has decided when he will be hanging up his playing boots.

After a 21-year professional career, Hernandez announced he will retire after the end of the domestic season. Hernandez is currently with Qatar outfit Al Sadd SC after making over 700 career appearances for Barcelona. (REPORT)

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas may reportedly never play football again after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday. (REPORT)

Tottenham announced that defender Jan Vertonghen did not suffer a concussion in Tuesday’s Champions League loss to Ajax. (REPORT)

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri admits that Lionel Messi’s success motivates Cristiano Ronaldo. (REPORT)

Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka insists that he will not leaving the club this summer despite interest from Chelsea and both Manchester clubs. (REPORT)

Celtic triggered a 12-month extension in winger Scott Sinclair’s contract, which will keep in Glasgow for the 2019-20 season. (REPORT)

AC Milan and Inter Milan have both made inquiries about Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain have three nominees for the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Angel Di Maria will face competition against Lille’s Nicolas Pepe and Rennes’ Hatem Ben Arfa. (REPORT)

Italy National Team manager Roberto Mancini believes that Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne is capable of doing more for both club and country. (REPORT)

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been given a two-match ban for deceiving referee. (REPORT)

Celtic and Rangers have both been fined £7,500 for a mass confrontation in March’s Old Firm Derby. (REPORT)

