Tyler Adams is back from injury ahead of DFB Pokal final and Gold Cup

Tyler Adams has made his way back from injury, and his return is welcome news for both RB Leipzig and the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Adams has returned to full training with RB Leipzig after recovering from an adductor strain. The 20-year-old midfielder will be available for RB Leipzig’s Bundesliga finale this weekend, and for the DFB Pokal Final tie with Bayern Munich next Saturday.

✅ @tyler_adams14 has recovered from his adductor injury and could feature against Bremen ✅ Dayot #Upamecano is also fully fit again and could be an option #SVWRBL pic.twitter.com/NI97lXUsus — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) May 16, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Adams has been a revelation for RB Leipzig since joining the German club in January from the New York Red Bulls. Adams has made eight appearances for RB Leipzig, and has looked extremely comfortable as a starter, notching two assists already in his young Bundesliga career.

Adams’ return comes with the Concacaf Gold Cup fast approaching. He is expected to be a starter for Gregg Berhalter when the Americans kick off their Gold Cup on June 18 against Guyana.