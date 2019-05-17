U.S. U-17s fall to Mexico in extra time of Concacaf Championship Final

The U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team booked a spot to the FIFA U-17 World Cup but was unable to bring home the Concacaf U-17 Championship on Thursday night.

Raphael Wicky’s side lost, 2-1, to Mexico in the final of the tournament, conceding a game-winning goal in the 109th minute.

Griffin Yow broke the deadlock in the ninth minute, heading into an empty goal after Tayvon Gray’s cross found the striker’s head.

El Tri leveled the match in the 17th minute with Efrain Alvarez continuing his impressive tournament. The L.A. Galaxy midfielder crossed into the box and his effort was met by Santiago Munoz who scored.

Gianluca Busio and Gio Reyna both had good efforts with both rattling the crossbar and post respectively before halftime.

After trying on numerous occasions to find a winner, the United States could not as Mexico scored the eventual winner in the second period of extra time. Israel Luna tapped into an empty net to seal the win for Mexico.

It was the U.S. team’s first loss of the competition after a sensational run back to the finals.