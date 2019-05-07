SBISoccer.com

UCL Tuesday Rewind: Liverpool come from behind to top Barcelona

European Soccer

Liverpool topped Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday to overcome the three-goal lead they had faced heading into the match. Liverpool’s win advances the club to the UEFA Champions League final for a second consecutive season.

Divock Origi scored both the opening goal of the match and the fourth goal that sent Liverpool fans into pandemonium. Trent Alexander-Arnold caught Barcelona lacking awareness in the 79th minute and sent in a corner kick that Origi sent into the back of the net for the latter’s second goal of the day.

Origi’s first came in the seventh minute giving his side hope. The Belgian once again had little to do as he was the fortune of a rebound after Jordan Henderson’s shot was stopped by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Sandwiched in between Origi’s goals was a pair from halftime substitute Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman scored two goals in as many minutes with the first of the two squeezing under ter Stegen. The second goal leveled the scoring and was a fine header.

Liverpool is headed to their second consecutive UEFA Champions League final off the back of one of the most incredible comebacks in recent UCL history.

