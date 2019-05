UEFA Champions League Final headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are set to meet in the UEFA Champions League on Saturday in Madrid concluding one of the tournament’s most exciting seasons.

The Ligue 1 relegation playoff takes place on Sunday as Dijon hope to keep their place in the league while Lens search for promotion. The penultimate week of Spain’s Segunda Divison is also set for this weekend.

Major League Soccer’s action is headlined by Portland Timbers’ home opener against first-place LAFC. The Seattle Sounders will also draw attention when they visit FC Dallas.

The U-20’s group stage will end on Friday with France and Mali meeting ahead of Argentina’s fixture with the Korea Republic. Sunday will begin knockout play with Colombia and New Zealand set to meet.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

Major League Soccer

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs Bethlehem Steel FC

Segunda Division

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Córdoba vs Osasuna

FIFA U-20 World Cup

12 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Saudi Arabia U20 vs Panama U20

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Mali U20 vs France U20

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Korea Republic U20 vs Argentina U20

USL League One

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Tucson vs Orlando City B

Saturday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – TNT – Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Major League Soccer

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs Orlando City SC

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs New York City FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs San Jose Earthquakes

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs FC Cincinnati

10:30 p.m. – ESPN2 – Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC

Segunda Division

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Alcorcón vs Gimnàstic Tarragona

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs North Carolina FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City FC vs Charleston Battery

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham Legion FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks FC vs Austin Bold FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Fresno FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs Memphis 901 FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs Rio Grande Valley FC

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy FC vs LA Galaxy II

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs El Paso Locomotive FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic FC vs San Antonio FC

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs North Texas SC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph SC vs Tormenta FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs Toronto FC II

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison FC vs Lansing Ignite FC

Sunday

Ligue 1

12 p.m – beIN Sports Connect – Lens vs Dijon

Major League Soccer

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs Philadelphia Union

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs New England Revolution

USL Championship

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury FC vs Charlotte Independence

Segunda Division

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Las Palmas vs Almería

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Albacete vs Málaga

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cádiz vs Extremadura UD

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Elche vs Deportivo La Coruña

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Mallorca vs Granada

Allsvenskan

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – AIK vs Hammarby

FIFA U-20 World Cup

11:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Italy U20 vs 3ACD

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Colombia U20 vs New Zealand U20