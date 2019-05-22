USMNT to hold combined prep camp with Gold Cup prospects and U-23s

The U.S. Men’s National Team will hold a joint preparation camp in Maryland as the start of preparation for this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup.
U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that the camp will include eligible players for the Concacaf Gold Cup as well as players from the U-23 Men’s National Team. Emerson Hyndman is the lone exception, as a camp invitee who isn’t on the preliminary Gold Cup roster and isn’t U-23 eligible.
The camp will begin on May 26 in Annapolis, with MLS players and the rest of the European-based players reporting on June 1st. At this time, any players not on the provisional Gold Cup roster will also leave camp, as will Hyndman. The U.S. U-23 team will hold its own training camp in Utah in June.
“Bringing together senior team players with several of the U-23 internationals gives us a fantastic opportunity to continue to instill our culture and style of play across the National Team programs,” Gregg Berhalter said. “We expect it to be a very productive week, and then we look forward to bringing in our full group before the game against Jamaica as we narrow in on the final selections for the Gold Cup roster.”
A final list of 23 players has to be submitted to Concacaf by June 5th. The USMNT will take on Jamaica the same day in D.C. before traveling to Cincinnati to take on Venezuela in its final pre-Gold Cup tuneup.
Here’s a closer look at players for the combined camp:
GOALKEEPERS: JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Andrew Thomas (Stanford; 0/0), Justin Vom Steeg (LA Galaxy; 0/0)
DEFENDERS: Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG; 7/0), Marlon Fossey (Fulham/ENG; 0/0), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas/MEX; 49/3), Andrew Gutman (Charlotte independence; 0/0), Matt Miazga (Chelsea/ENG; 12/1), Tim Ream (Fulham; 28/1), Antonee Robinson (Everton/ENG; 6/0)
MIDFIELDERS :Duane Holmes (Derby County/ENG; 0/0), Emerson Hyndman (Bournemouth/ENG; 2/0), Keaton Parks (New York City FC; 1/0), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; 0/0)
FORWARDS: Jonathan Amon (Nordsjælland/DEN; 1/0), Luca de la Torre (Fulham/ENG; 1/0), Joe Gyau (Duisburg/GER; 2/0), Josh Perez (LAFC; 0/0), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 6/2); Haji Wright (Schalke/GER; 0/0)
I am confused by the list. it seems to mostly be players not on the 40 man roster for the Gold Cup, but includes Sargent and Omaar Gonzales who are. So is this mostly an addition to the 40 man GC roster (below) or what
Goalkeepers: Zack Steffen, Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Brad Guzan, Tyler Miller.
Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Marlon Fossey, Miles Robinson, Matt Miazga, Reggie Cannon, Greg Garza, Antonee Robinson, Andrew Gutman, Nick Lima, Aaron Long, Daniel Lovitz, Tim Ream, Omar Gonzalez, Walker Zimmerman.
Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Michael Bradley, Wil Trapp, Duane Holmes, Sebastian Lletget, Djordje Mihailovic, Darlington Nagbe, Cristian Roldan.
Forwards: Jozy Altidore, Paul Arriola, Corey Baird, Tyler Boyd, Joe Gyau, Gyasi Zardes, Jonathan Lewis, Jordan Morris, Christian Ramirez, Josh Sargent.
LikeLike
It’s mostly the Euros on the 40 so they stay fit, plus U23s not on the 40 who are not starters in MLS. That is why when MLS reports those U23s will return so it is not as big of burden on clubs. Gives the U23s a chance to work with GGG and a Euros a chance to keep form. Also gives Kries first hand work with Gregg,
LikeLike
it’s refreshing to see a cordinated plan after the wing it Klinnsman debacle years.
Top notch youth director in Wicky. Players and coaches on the same page. Wow.
Of course this will be to boring for the biggest idiots and most unstable of our fanbase, but this is how you buld a program long term. Snake oil salesman need not apply.
LikeLike
Just for clarification’s sake, are you saying this because you thought Klinsmann never did this combined camp idea?
LikeLike
Klinsmann totally revamped the youth system and made sure that all the youth national teams were teaching the same thing. Part of it, of course, is due to the maturation of the talent pool and the increasing number of players in the US, but since Klinsmann did that our youth national teams have done much better in international competition. As for the senior team, JK did well in 2014 and he couldn’t have done worse than Arena in 2018.
LikeLike
That’s a great idea. Might as well get everyone on the same page.
LikeLike
doesn’t seem like a terrible idea, get players deeper in the pool and the Olympic qualifying group all up to speed with the way we want to play
LikeLike