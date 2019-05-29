Wednesday Ticker: Hazard hints as Chelsea exit, Valverde to stay at Barcelona, and more

Eden Hazard scored two goals in Chelsea’s 4-1 Europa League finals win over Arsenal on Wednesday. Post match, the Belgian star has reportedly hinted that this match was a goodbye to the Chelsea faithful.

Hazard was quoted to say “Maybe it is the time for a new challenge” after Chelsea won their second Europa League title. (REPORT)

With only two weeks until the Copa America, Brazil will hope the PSG man can get back to fitness before opening group stage play against Bolivia. (REPORT)

President of Barcelona Josep Maria Bartomeu made it official on Wednesday that head coach Ernesto Valverde will remain with the team next season. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has made it known that a deal for long-time target Leroy Sane will be “difficult”. (REPORT)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing 20-year-old RB Leipzig centerback Dayot Upamecano. Currently in the middle of contract negotiations, Leipzig seem reluctant yet willing to sell. (REPORT)

Barcelona have considered sending Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, and cash compensation to PSG in order to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou. (REPORT)

As Antonio Conte gets reportedly closer to becoming the head coach of Inter Milan, there are rumors that he wants his first signing to be Romelu Lukaku. (REPORT)

Tottenham are leading the charge for PSV winger Steven Bergwijn. (REPORT)

Samir Nasri, Andy Carroll, and Adrian are reportedly set to leave West Ham United this summer. (REPORT)

Mohamed Salah admits it would be beautiful to play alongside Roma legend Daniele De Rossi at Liverpool. (REPORT)

New Borussia Monchengladbach manager Marco Rose gives credit to Jurgen Klopp for being shaped into the coach he is today. (REPORT)

Tuesday Rewind

The U.S. Open Cup continues tonight with a wide-range of matches to choose from. (READ)

The USWNT will look to do better in front of goal at the World Cup. (READ)

Real Salt Lake parted ways with Welsh defender Adam Henley while a Philadelphia Union assistant coach has left for a job in Germany. (READ)

Depth will continue to be crucial for the USWNT as they aim for World Cup glory in France. (READ)