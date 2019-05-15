Wednesday Ticker: Wilder named Manager of Year, Man City to not face charge, and more

Sheffield United are on their way back to the English Premier League and manager Chris Wilder was rewarded for his achievement.

Wilder was named the League Managers Association (LMA) Manager of the Year after helped the Blades to a second-place finish in the EFL Championship. Wilder beat out Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp for the award. (REPORT)

Manchester City will not face a charge from the English FA regarding a video of their players singing on Sunday. The players were accused of a chant in regards to Liverpool fan Sean Cox, who was attacked by Roma supporters last year in the Champions League. (REPORT)

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio wants Jurgen Klopp to take over as manager of the Italian club. (REPORT)

Scotland are expected to choose a new manager for the Men’s National Team within the next 48 hours. (REPORT)

West Bromwich Albion will speak to former Brighton manager Chris Hughton regarding taking over as head coach of the club. (REPORT)

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, and Paulo Dybala headlined Argentina’s 32-man preliminary squad for this summer’s Copa America. (REPORT)

Former Sunderland and Wales manager Chris Coleman has been sacked by Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune after 11 months in charge. (REPORT)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that youngsters will get their chances at the club next season. (REPORT)

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino has been ruled guilty of drink-driving after being stopped by London Police back in February. He was fined £75,000 and banned from driving for 30 months. (REPORT)

Porto president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa does not expect goalkeeper Iker Casillas to play again following his heart attack back on May 1st. Casillas is under contract until June 2020. (REPORT)

Tuesday Rewind

The U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team set up a date with Mexico in the final of the Concacaf U-17 Championship. (READ)

Bruce Arena has been named head coach and sporting director of the New England Revolution. (READ)

Atletico Madrid confirmed that Antoine Griezmann will not return to the club next season. (READ)

Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez headlined the omissions in Mexico’s preliminary Gold Cup Roster. (READ)