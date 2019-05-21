Wooten, Novakovich headline snubs from preliminary USMNT Gold Cup roster

Gregg Berhalter named his 40-player provisional roster for this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup on Monday. Included were the expected players like Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie.
Just like there was some surprises, several players who could’ve been called in did not get named. While experience is a main factor, a chance to get guys exposure on the international level is also a driving force behind these decisions.
With some in-form players not being included for the tournament, we decided to list five guys who deserved a call-in.
Here’s the five biggest snubs from Berhalter’s provisional roster:
1.) Andrew Wooten
Andrew Wooten may be 29-years-old, but he is coming off the best domestic season of his career. Wooten’s 17 goals, including 12 in this calendar year, was the fourth-most in the 2. Bundesliga which helped Sandhausen fight off relegation.
His physicality is a plus and his ability to go the full 90 minutes is also a promising factor. He may not get the notice due to playing in the second-tier, but Wooten deserved a chance to prove that he can help the USMNT. Outside of Jordan Morris, Wooten had a better goals per minute ratio than any other forward on this roster.
2.) Andrija Novakovich
Andrija Novakovich spent the season back in the Netherlands and was able to contribute for a top-flight side in Fortuna Sittard. His nine league goals and two assists was a positive sight after his 19 a year ago in the Dutch second-tier.
At 22, Novakovich is at the perfect age to become more implemented with the USMNT under its new head coach. Even if Novakovich is not starter material just yet, he can provide a different option off the bench in this competition. If Novakovich succeeds with Reading next season, there is zero reason why he shouldn’t receive a closer look in the future.
3.) Julian Green
Julian Green was a focal point for Greuther Furth this season, increasing his appearances, goals and assists. The Tampa, Fla. native totaled 30 appearances in all competitions and helped the club fight off relegation. The 23-year-old has experience with the USMNT and can be used in a number of different ways under Berhalter.
He can play in midfield or in any of the offensive positions which helps not only his cause, but also the team’s. Like Wooten, Green produced better numbers than Joe Gyau who played in the same division and a better all-around option as an attacking player.
4.) Eric Lichaj
With the USMNT looking for versatile players in the backline, one of its best options was not chosen in the 40-player provisional roster. Eric Lichaj showed his durability and versatility with Hull City this season, amassing 40 appearances in all competitions.
Under Nigel Adkins, Lichaj played left back, right back, and even centerback when needed for the Tigers. At 30, Lichaj still has some years to contribute to this team and has experience of being included in the past. He is a physical defender who can help prepare the younger defenders for the future. Lichaj could’ve taken the place of Daniel Lovitz, Andrew Gutman, or Marlon Fossey.
5.) Emmanuel Sabbi
21-year-old Emmanuel Sabbi is a player like Jonathan Amon making his way through the Danish Superliagen. Sabbi has yet to get a look by the USMNT but saw his numbers take a drastic jump this season abroad. He tallied over 2,000 minutes of first-team action, more than 1,400 than all of last season.
Sabbi recorded five goals and two assists for Hobro and recently helped them remain in the top-flight, scoring the winning goal in a two-legged playoff. He brings pace and creativity to midfield and can also play the wing if needed. He’s appeared twice for the U.S. U-23’s earlier this year and could’ve added a spark off the bench in this tournament.
Who did you think deserved a closer look by Berhalter and his staff? Are there any other players not on this list that you think deserved to be called in?
I would rather talk snubs after we get narrowed down to 23. Honestly, outside of Pulisic, Adams, and McKennie there aren’t really many more “must-haves”. Steffen, Long (if healthy), Altidore (sry haters) are about the only other “game changers” I can think of right now. Fabian Johnson still has the ability to change a game for us, but I think he’s done internationally, if he doesn’t want it, then I am happy to wish him well, he was great for us in Brazil. The rest of the squad is all unproven internationally at this point.
I think Joe Gyau going ahead of Wooten and Sabbi as well as Gall and Timothy Tillman – some of whom it would be really great to cap-tie – is a mistake for both selection’s sense and that other one to formally block other countries in the wait. I wrote this elsewhere on this site; but, it seems form is not really a factor for Berhalter in making his selections because it would not justify Gyau over any of those I listed first or Green. At least Holmes has finally been recognized… I am happy about that.
Outside of Wooten none of those guys are in any crazy good run of form. Gyau was definitely a surprising part of this preliminary roster, but there aren’t any glaring omissions that I see. There is no LD being left off the roster here. If Berhalter sees something he likes in Gyau and wants to explore that further then thats fine with me. The players you listed may have a better case than Gyau for inclusion, but they also haven’t posted great seasons to demand inclusion in the US squad either.
Cases can be made for these guys, for sure.
Idk, feel like Nova has had his chances over the past year and failed to impress in the USMNT shirt. (aside from his awesome family cheering section).
Wooten, a such a shame. Remember this guy coming up as a top prospect. 29 already.
I’m ok with him not being here. Assuming he would compete at target striker. So we got Jozy, Zardes, and Sargent there. And Morris. Does he unseat any of those guys?
I’d leave home one of the keepers and bring in Wooten just to see another fwd compete, sure.
Out of these guys, I think the biggest snub is actually Lichaj.
LB position…….
I think the guy has the talent. Total speculation but i think he competes with his personality reputation.
With all these guys you can make a case they could be a bench guy, but none would be starters, so not much to get excited about. It’s not like leaving Vela home.
Marky Delgado?
