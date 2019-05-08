Yedlin undergoes groin surgery, possible doubt for Gold Cup

DeAndre Yedlin could possibly miss next month’s Concacaf Gold Cup due to injury.

The U.S. Men’s National Team and Newcastle United right back underwent groin surgery on Tuesday. Yedlin, 25, posted on social media after his procedure and will now aim to recover for international duty come June.

Yedlin has not played in Premier League action since April 6th and did not feature in the Magpies latest 3-2 loss to Liverpool last weekend. He’s made 29 league appearances for Newcastle, scoring one goal and adding two assists.

Gregg Berhalter’s side opens group stage play in the competition on June 18th against Guyana in St. Paul. They will also face Trinidad & Tobago in Cleveland on June 22nd before concluding against Panama in Kansas City four days later.

Yedlin has won 59 caps with the USMNT since 2014, most recently wearing the captain’s armband in a March 1-1 draw against Chile.