Berhalter calls Sargent's USMNT Gold Cup omission his "most difficult decision"

Josh Sargent may have been included in Gregg Berhalter’s provisional Gold Cup roster, but the 19-year-old still has some work to do after being left off Thursday’s final roster.
After not being included in the U.S. U-20 World Cup roster, it was expected that Sargent would be with the senior squad for this tournament. Berhalter agreed it was a difficult decision to make to exclude Sargent, but ultimately went with experienced options instead.
“This was the most difficult decision we had to make involving Josh,” Berhalter said in a conference call on Thursday. “When I talked to him and gave him the news, one thing I mentioned was that he is going to be the striker for the national team in the future. We’re sure of that. He wasn’t able to play as much as he could have. And he lacked a little sharpness.”
“When Sebastian Lletget went down, it tossed a wrench into the plans and we didn’t think we could carry three strikers at that point,” Berhalter said. “Josh will have more chances, but he wasn’t able to carry over his early-season momentum with Werder Bremen into the second-half. We think Jozy and Gyasi are ahead of him right now. We made this decision in order for the best of the team.”
Sargent played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 loss to Jamaica at Audi Field and had the USMNT’s lone effort on goal. After a great find from Duane Holmes, Sargent was able to turn and create enough space to get a shot off. Jamaican keeper Andre Blake was able to get a hand to the shot and preserved the clean sheet for the Reggae Boyz.
Outside of Sargent’s attempt, the USMNT lacked the creativity and cutting edge to get an equalizer. The striker can still make the roster should an injury occur to one of the 23 current players, but if not he will have to wait until the fall for another shot at cracking the senior squad.
“We thought he would benefit from the challenge of the full national team and benefit playing a game, fighting to make the squad,” Berhalter said in regards to Sargent not being included in the U-20 World Cup squad. “With him not going to Poland, it’s given Sebastian Soto a chance to flourish so we felt giving another player a chance was the best thing to do.”
“We have to remember that he is 19-years-old and he has a bright future in front of him,” Berhalter said. “He’s got great skillsets, unfortunately he didn’t play enough as he could have with Bremen. Josh is a good striker and he will have more opportunities to show that.”
With Sargent out of the Gold Cup picture, the pressure will be on Altidore, Zardes, and Morris to come up with goals in the tournament. All three are experienced guys that have played in the Gold Cup and have been regulars in Major League Soccer. Should they come up dry though, questions will surely be asked about their inclusions over the younger Sargent.
Blah blah blah ego ego ego he is smarter than everybody else. I hope earnie Stewart opens his eyes
The only way Sargent could be left off the U-20 WC roster is if he was written in permanent ink on the Gold Cup roster. It is a failure for the “Future striker of the national team” (Berhalter’s words) to get zero meaningful minutes this summer.
Great point. I would guess that Sargent, if it was a legit shot, would want it over playing for u-20 though. Seemed to be legit…guys that played well last night made it. Roldan and Holmes.
But yeah, really want him on that U-20 teams now playing in big games.
Sargent got the senior training camps and 90 minutes in a senior match, not bad for a 19 yr old who hasn’t broken into a first team. Now he gets a break before getting the full preseason with Bremen, who have always seemed very high on him, to the point of intentionally bringing him along slow despite him scoring consistently for their reserves. It is possible that his club and US coaches might know a little more about his progression than some fans. And the US u20s are doing fine without him.
I wouldn’t have taken him either.
Part of the reason the midfield struggled was lack of availability by the forward, except when he dropped WAY back.
He is learning and if he progresses, there is a definite need and lack of great options up top. He will have other chances like last night.
.
Jamaica is the average team in CONCACAF btw, Jose will do well against them, it is the top teams he struggles against.
As far as I’m concerned GB is an ass. He screwed Sargent over and sounded very much like Klinsman doing it. Looks like MLS is running USMNT .Sargent could play DM better than Trapp right now, no question even though it’s not his position. Thank God EPL starts in August. What a complete load of BS.
It was just a difference of opinion….until Fritz put Sargent at holding mid. What the…..
I haven’t seen Sargent play enough to evaluate if he could have made an impact, but I am starting to question GB’s soccer acumen. First he plays Adams, arguably the best US defensive midfielder since a younger Jermaine Jones and certainly the highest potential ever in that position for an American player, out of position at RB to accommodate dubious tactics where a highly limited and weak player like Trapp start. Then he includes players who have shown nothing with the USMNT such as Morris or Arriola (they both really really suck for international level… sorry but it’s the truth) over in form producing players (Wooten) or higher potential down the line guys (Weah, Sargent) or guys who have been decent in US jerseys in the past (Wood, Acosta). And of course the whole is crowned by the 2nd loss in the last 50 years to a Caribbean team on US soil. I’ll let GB change my mind at the GC, but some of his tactical and personnel intuitions so far have been pretty lackluster. But regardless, always behind our dudes – Go USA!
I think Weah should be in there
and
LIke you again…I think Morris has a ways to go
but YOU label Morris as sucking at the international level and Weah as full of potential.
The difference?
I could guess, but that wouldn’t make sense either as Morris is the guy that plays with internationals from Uruguay, Peru and Sweden, not Weah.
.
not trying to get in an argument over who has more potential, but Morris was definitely chosen for his speed and potential like you and I wanted Weah to be.
Re: Weah vs. Morris. Maybe I was clumsy in my first note, but what I meant to say is that basically based on what I have seen with Morris on numerous occasions with USMNT, he his a wasted roster spot, so might as well opt for a gamble on the future such as a Weah or a Sargent, who, at worse would be as bad as Morris would be during the GC, but if they realize the potential people see in them could be difference makers. I have no beef with Jozy being there: like it our not, he’s legit and has delivered for us. Zardes I don’t mind too: he’s played very well when given the chance with the senior team. I can even live with MB90 because he’s proven in the past and he still could be useful in spots. But Morris and Arriola (or Trapp or Rodlan, etc… )I’ve seen enough to know they are not the today answer nor the tomorrow one, so let’s try new things (weah, sargent) or go give a chance to a Wooten who’s been scoring goals in droves in a league as competitive at least as MLS or go with a guy like Wood who’s a more complete player than a Morris for example and has show that when he wears the US jersey he plays hard – despite being a bit out of luck a this club lately. Long story short: dudes like Morris or Arriola or Trapp etc… are waste of roster spots, so why be wasteful?
But I also love the taste of crow so I hope I eat it in a month or so if Morris scores a hat trick against Mexico! 😉
We can disagree. And we do. On Morris and Bradley ( Toronto stinks and he is abi part of that ).
Remember the last time Morris was healthy he scored the Gold Cup Finals winner against….The Reggae Boys.
Wood hasnt been dressing for his club team. He is not injured either. I dont know whats going on with his drop in minutes and not even dressing. Every yanks abroad since January 2019 he has not dressed.
LikeLike
How Wooten never made this roster is bit mind-boggling considering the forward pool… Let’s hope Jozy doesn’t get injured, he seems fragile lately.
It is too late for Wooten to be a national team forward. Sorry. Good for him for having a breakout season in Bundasliga 2 at 29. Him and Jozy are the same age, yes, but Jozy obviously is an experienced national team starter.
Enough about Wooten.
How is 29 to old to play on the national team? World cup rosters are full of over 30 players.
I wasn’t aware there was an age limit in international soccer, I always though we should pick players based on current form and performance…. silly me!
I agree, what a joke this is. He really screwed this kid over by leaving him out and not just sending him w/ the U-20s instead. Great headline after watching one of the most pathetic USMNT matches I’ve ever seen.
How was it a difficult decision. GB is an idiot. Boyd automatically makes the team? Because he starts ocasionally for his club and has some New Zealand nats caps? Dont mean to rant, but GB rubbing me the wrong way with his pathetic excuses. Sargent is better than Arriola, Roldan, and Lewis. Smh
Sargent plays a very different role than Arriola, Roldan, and Lewis. Sargent is competing directly with Altidore and Zardes for a spot on this team.
EXACTLY! On paper, we have these names under forward. But in reality, it is Jozy and Zardes competing at target forward. Than you have Morris who can be there in a pinch, our utility guy up front.
Its about building out a team for the tourney that is implementing a certain system.
Interesting tidbit about Lletget effecting the decision.
That guy has bad luck with injuries.
SMDH too and completely agree. If our manager can’t see the canyon in quality and talent between Zardes and Morris and young player like Sargent there is no hope for GB.
—
Is he a better player or not should be the question not how many minutes he played in April and May.
—
Imagine this scenario. What if Pulisic isn’t getting many minutes with Chelsea next season and the season after that, are we going to stop calling up CP because of that. Sure Sargent still has to prove himself on being that CP automatic level but JK was giving CP the chances to do that when he was still 17 at the Copa Centennial. Or what if Schalke gets a new manager and who doesn’t rate McKennie are we going to stop calling McKennie too. We didn’t stop call LD when Leverkusen wasn’t playing him. I remember back in 2010 we made similiar decisions to play Ricardo Clark over Maurice Edu and play Robbie Findley over Eddie Johnson. We keep doing this non sense. I think we’re both sick of it.
