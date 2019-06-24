Dest included in Ajax’s preseason camp

Sergino Dest will have a chance to work himself into Ajax’s first team this summer.
The club announced their 29-player training camp roster which begins on Monday. The 18-year-old Dest is coming in off U-20 duty with the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team.
Dest has yet to feature for the senior team and is coming off a combined 34 appearances for Ajax II in 2018-19. He scored four goals and added six assists in all competitions.
Ajax will take on Quick ’20 Zaterdag on Tuesday in their first friendly of the summer before facing Danish side Aalborg this Saturday.
The team is coming off a domestic double last season and a UEFA Champions League semifinals appearance.
Best player out the 20s and dribbled.
Please, please, please make it son. His speed, dribbling abiltiy, and quickness would be a great asset to the US. Even as a wingback/right sided midfielder IMO. He isn’t a sure thing at Ajax but he has a legit chance I think. Best of luck to him. If he can’t stick he could definitely play for a number of Dutch clubs and contribute. He needs games. Paxton, Weah and Dest IMO are the U20’s who can help the US now in some way, shape or from. Dest is a bit behind them but can shoot up quick if he plays first team. Richards is the one with real star potential, but needs games. These four will bolster the US squad in many ways.Fingers crossed.
