Gold Cup headlines this Weekend's Soccer on TV

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has moved into Round of 16 play which begins this weekend. The knockout rounds open with Germany’s match with Nigeria and followed by Norway and Australia’s match on Saturday.

Sunday’s games features England and Cameroon and will be capped off by host nation France hosts Brazil.

Argentina will look for their first win of this year’s edition of the Copa America on Sunday when they face Qatar. Brazil’s match with Peru is another key match as the pair battle for the top position in Group A.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup will see the end of Group A play with Mexico likely topping the group. The USMNT will face Trinidad and Tobago in hopes of extending their lead atop Group D.

Major League Soccer returns with a six-match schedule this weekend with the Portland Timbers home date with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday the headliner.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

Copa America

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ecuador vs Chile

CONCACAF Gold Cup

7 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – El Salvador vs Jamaica

9:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Honduras vs Curaçao

Africa Cup of Nations

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Egypt vs Zimbabwe

UEFA Euro U-21

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – England U21 vs Romania U21

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – France U21 vs Croatia U21

USL Championship

10:30 p.m. – ESPN – Fresno FC vs San Antonio FC

Saturday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

11:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Germany vs Nigeria

3 p.m. – FOX Network – Norway vs Australia

Copa America

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Peru vs Brazil

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bolivia vs Venezuela

CONCACAF Gold Cup

5:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Guyana vs Panama

8 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – USA vs Trinidad and Tobago

Africa Cup of Nations

10:30 a.m. – beIN Sports – Congo DR vs Uganda

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Nigeria vs Burundi

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Guinea vs Madagascar

UEFA Euro U-21

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – Belgium U21 vs Italy U21

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – Spain U21 vs Poland U21

Major League Soccer

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs LA Galaxy

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs Toronto FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs Real Salt Lake

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo

USL Championship

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs Atlanta United 2

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City FC vs Charlotte Independence

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs New York Red Bulls II

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs Swope Park Rangers

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham Legion FC vs Hartford Athletic

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs Ottawa Fury FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs North Carolina FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs Portland Timbers 2

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy FC vs Phoenix Rising FC

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Real Monarchs SLC

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs New Mexico United

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic FC vs Tulsa Roughnecks FC

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lansing Ignite FC vs Orlando City B

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs Greenville Triumph FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison FC vs North Texas SC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tormenta FC vs Richmond Kickers

Sunday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

11:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – England vs Cameroon

3 p.m. – FOX Network – France vs Brazil

Copa America

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Qatar vs Argentina

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colombia vs Paraguay

CONCACAF Gold Cup

6 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Canada vs Cuba

8:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Martinique vs Mexico

Africa Cup of Nations

10:30 a.m. – beIN Sports – Morocco vs Namibia

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Senegal vs Tanzania

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Algeria vs Kenya

UEFA Euro U-21

3 p.m. – ESPNU – Austria U21 vs Germany U21

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – Denmark U21 vs Serbia U21

Major League Soccer

5:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs Sporting Kansas City

Segunda Division

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Mallorca vs Deportivo La Coruña

USL Championship

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley FC vs Austin Bold FC