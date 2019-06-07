Friday Ticker: Hazard joins Real Madrid, Willian added to Brazil roster, and more

Eden Hazard had been linked with Real Madrid for a lengthy period and now officially has his move to the Spanish giants.

Los Blancos announced on Friday they’ve signed Hazard from Chelsea to a five-year contract worth up to £130 million. (REPORT)

With Neymar out of the Copa America due to injury, Chelsea winger Willian has taken the playmaker’s spot on the roster. (REPORT)

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off on Friday with hosts France grabbing a 4-0 win over South Korea. (REPORT)

The club is reportedly signing Swansea City midfielder Daniel James for £15 million. (REPORT)

Real Madrid will reportedly sign French left-back Ferland Mendy next week for €55 million from Lyon. (REPORT)

Manchester United has released 14 players including Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia, and James Wilson. (REPORT)

19-year-old winger Ryan Sessegnon has rejected a new contract from Fulham. (REPORT)

English Football League clubs will reportedly have to interview at least one Black, Asian, or ethnic minority candidate for a first team managerial position beginning next season. (REPORT)

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City need to win the Champions League to be one of the best clubs in the World. (REPORT)

Napoli has acquired Italian defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo from Empoli for €9.5 million. (REPORT)

Thursday Rewind

Gregg Berhalter admitted that leaving Josh Sargent off the USMNT Gold Cup roster was his toughest decision. (READ)

Joe Gyau is weighing offers from both Europe and Major League Soccer. (READ)

Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams headlined the USMNT 23-player Gold Cup roster. (READ)

SBI dives into what went wrong for the USMNT in its 1-0 loss to Jamaica. (READ)

Joe Gyau savored his return to the USMNT, which saw him make an 18-minute cameo off the bench. (READ)