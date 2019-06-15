Holmes withdraws from USMNT roster due to quad injury

Duane Holmes will play no part in the Concacaf Gold Cup.
U.S. Soccer announced on Saturday that Holmes has withdrawn from the Gold Cup squad due to a quad injury. Holmes came into camp nursing a quad strain which he suffered with Derby County to end the English season.
With Holmes out, Chicago Fire midfielder Djordje Mihailovic has been added to the 23-player roster. Mihailovic previously was one of Gregg Berhalter’s final cuts back on June 5th. He won his only three caps this calendar year, scoring against Panama back in January.
Holmes made his first appearances for the USMNT this month, being a substitute against both Jamaica and Venezuela. The 24-year-old was coming off a breakout season in England with Derby.
Berhalter and Co. kick off group stage play on June 18th against Guyana in Minneapolis.
Rats are deserting a sinking ship. CP next to pull out with a niggling injury?
this is where you get into the oddity of weah/Sargent/wood/green not even being (except sargent) on the provisional roster where they could even be considered. the selection and myopia are so bad we are almost showing up to Gold Cup with Camp Cupcake players, in whatever idiotic formation he comes up with. i think we can beat guyana but god knows beyond that. i don’t know if we escape group. it would be a miracle for us to make the final.
Berhalter’s default setting is to look first to untried MLS players when we have better European options. Although they are not the same type of player as Holmes, either Morales or Green playing in Germany would be a better choice and should have been brought into camp to start with. Now of course they are probably on vacation leaving the US with guys who aren’t even distinguishing themselves in MLS.
If you weren’t on the 40 man who cares. eg Yeuill. That he called Mihailovic as the injury replacement speaks to this being His Guys and not like he has any objective sense of player value. This leaves like 2 total mids who might produce something on offense (Mckennie And Pulisic).
What the……
–
John Brooks ❌
DeAndre Yedlin ❌
Kenny Saief ❌
Sebastian Lleget ❌
Tyler Adams ❌
NOW Duane Holmes ❌
–
We were beaten by a Jamaican team with USL players, got opened up Venezuela, and now our players dropping like flies with injuries……I mean, what else can go wrong before the start of the Gold Cup 🏆 smh
CP22 gets another muscular tear? I mean, isn’t that what most SBI posters dread when they goncheck soccer news?
Holmes was one of the few midfielders with any bite, that made things difficult on the opponent. Mihailovich has been the antithesis of that. Very soft on the ball, easily dispossessed, heaps of cheap, silly giveaways. Kid has potential, but is not showing himself to be at all ready physically or with mindset for the international game.
May I just point out that anyone who describes someone else as a “Beta male” anonymously on the internet can hardly be considered a “fair judge” of anything?
Everything that is posted on SBI (and 99% of the internet) is anonymous… unless you want to start including your contact info and SSN to all future posts?
I know this isn’t the case, but it’s almost as if USsoccer/MLS/SUM/Berhalter is purposely creating an incredible (MLS) underdog narrative for this Gold Cup team. Any result is a good result for Berhalter. Anything more validates his work as “successful.”
Mihailovich really you could have brought in sargent and just use zardes as a midfielder. What a joke of a coach it’s clear we have a stubborn MLS biased coach and on top of that a Beta male who shows no emotion during game no emotion to motivate a player response.
The Beta thing is jacked up but the rest is right. When we suck I wanted chairs tossed or quiet changes made and he’s doing neither. I thought he should be canned after Venezuela and I never root against us, but if this goes badly he needs to be accountable in prompt fashion. Can we please not take a year to fire and a year to hire?
