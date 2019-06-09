Hope Solo: "Jill Ellis cracks under pressure"

Hope Solo doesn’t seem to have much faith in U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Jill Ellis.

Three days before the USWNT open up group stage play at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Solo has hit out at Ellis saying “she cracks under pressure.” The 37-year-old made her comments on the BBC Football Daily Podcast, also indicating the USWNT would win matches whoever is in charge.

“Jill — she’s not the leader I wish her to be,” Solo said. “She relies heavily on her assistant coaches. She cracks under pressure quite a bit. But oftentimes it doesn’t matter, because the quality of the players on the U.S. team is superb.”

“We have a rich history of winning, a winning tradition, and it doesn’t matter oftentimes who’s coaching us, because we’ll find a way to win.. in spite of who the coach is.”

Solo won 202 caps in her USWNT and holds the team record for shutouts with 102. She won three World Cups (2007,2011,2015) and two Gold Medals (2008,2012) with the USWNT, but had her contract terminated following the 2016 Olympics.

The USWNT are favorites to win the competition in France and faces Thailand on Tuesday in its group stage opener.