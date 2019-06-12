Ibrahimovic, dos Santos, Bradley headline highest MLS salaries

The Major League Soccer Players Association released the 2019 edition of its annual salary guide on Wednesday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Giovani dos Santos, and Michael Bradley headlined the highest salaries in MLS for 2019. Ibrahimovic, 37, is earning an MLS-record $7.2 million in 2019, breaking Sebastian Giovinco’s $7.115 in 2017 and 2018.

dos Santos, who was released by the Galaxy in L.A. Galaxy in March, had a base salary of $4.75 million and a total compensation of $6.5 million. Bradley ($6,428,571 total), Jozy Altidore ($6,332,250 total), and Carlos Vela (6.3 total) round off the top-five.

Bastian Schweinsteiger, Ignacio Piatti, Alejandro Pozuelo, Wayne Rooney, and Josef Martinez all feature in the top ten. Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard has the highest salary among goalkeepers, earning $2,475,000 in total compensation.

The average base salary for all players this year is $376,174 and the average compensation is $417,643, including a prorated share of guaranteed money not attributable to a specific year. Senior roster non-designated players average salaries increased 13.3% and is up $138,140 since 2014.

The minimum salary for each team’s 18-20 senior players rose to $70,250 this season and the minimum for its maximum eight reserve players increased to $56,250.