Late goal earns TFC draw with Sporting KC

Toronto FC wasn’t able to end their recent winless run but they did pick up a point for the second-straight match.

Jordan Hamilton’s 95th-minute equalizer earned Greg Vanney’s side a 2-2 draw against Sporting KC on Friday night.

The sides were level after 45 minutes with TFC hitting back for the first time on the evening. Felipe Gutierrez’s 25th-minute penalty kick put the visitors ahead after Gerso Fernandez was fouled by Drew Moor.

Nick DeLeon scored for the second match in a row, leveling things before halftime. The midfielder got on the end of Justin Morrow’s cross and finished past Tim Melia.

Video review ruled in favor of SKC a second time as Gutierrez this time drew a foul inside of the box. The midfielder stepped up and slotted in his second goal of the night.

The 23-year-old Hamilton netted his fourth goal of the season, playing the hero late for TFC. His right-footed shot beat Melia to end things 2-2 at BMO Field.

TFC sits in seventh place with SKC remain in 10th.

Man of the Match

Hamilton came up with the goods late for TFC, scoring late to earn his side a point.

Moment of the Match

Hamilton’s dramatic late finish sent the home fans home happy.

Match to Forget

Yohan Croizet started up top for SKC was didn’t really pose a threat outside of one opportunity.