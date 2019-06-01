McKennie and Altidore headline USMNT roster for Jamaica friendly

Weston McKennie, Zack Steffen and Jozy Altidore headline the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 28-man roster for Wednesday’s friendly against Jamaica.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter will make the final cuts to his squad before finalizing his Gold Cup roster after the Jamaica friendly, with star midfielders Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams expected to join the team for the Gold Cup after the upcoming friendly.

“After a great week of training, we now enter the phase of playing competitive matches,” Berhalter said. “The game against Jamaica will represent an opportunity for us to evaluate new prospects as well continue to develop the group for the Gold Cup. We are excited about the group coming in and the opportunity ahead of us this summer.”

Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath wasn’t available for selection due to a finger injury he recently suffered, which looks like it will rule him out of the Gold Cup.

The USMNT begins its Gold Cup on June 18th in Minneapolis against Guyana before group stage matches against Trinidad & Tobago and Panama.

Here is the 28-player USMNT roster for the Jamaica friendly:

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 7/0), Tyler Miller (LAFC; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 8/0).

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG; 7/0), Omar Gonzalez (Club Atlas/MEX; 49/3), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 2/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 5/0), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 3/0), Matt Miazga (Chelsea/ENG; 12/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 28/1), Antonee Robinson (Everton/ENG; 6/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 6/2).

MIDFIELDERS: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 145/17), Duane Holmes (Derby County/ENG; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 9/2), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 8/1), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 9/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 15/0); Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0).

FORWARDS: Jonathan Amon (Nordsjælland/DEN; 1/0), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 110/41), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 19/3), Tyler Boyd (Vitoria Guimares/POR; 0/0), Joe Gyau (Duisburg/GER; 2/0), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 27/5), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 6/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 44/7).